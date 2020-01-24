A live-action remake of Disney’s “Aladdin” in 2019 came nearly 30 years after the animated film first soared at the box office. But a ballet version is a whole new world.
“Aladdin,” which will take the stage on Saturday and Sunday in ECU’s Wright Auditorium, is taking steps to capture the magic of this classic tale through dance. The Eastern North Carolina Dance Foundation’s 10th original ballet, “Aladdin” is the third Disney title to be adapted for the foundation’s dance company, the Greenville Civic Ballet’s Dance Collective.
“We like the fact that we have kind of ridden the cusp of movies that are being released with the same title of the ballets that we are doing,” Artistic Director Kimberly Gray-Saad said of the company’s previous adaptations of “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Little Mermaid. “That’s a good synergy.”
“Aladdin” tells the story of a poor young man who discovers a magic lamp and then uses his wishes to help him to win the heart of a princess.
The ballet is a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish of Eastern North Carolina, which grants wishes to children who have critical illnesses. A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to nonprofit organization, with an overall gift to be matched by the Community Foundation of NC East.
The production will feature former Carolina Ballet dancers Reigner Bethune as Aladdin and Manuel Barriga as the sorcerer Jafar. Logan Saad, who has been a member of The Dance Collective since age 9, will perform the role of Jasmine.
The Oakwood School senior, who is Gray-Saad’s daughter, was born a decade after the release of Disney’s animated version of “Aladdin.” Still, she welcomed the chance to portray the popular princess.
“I love Disney movies and to be able to take a similar story line but make it our own at the studio,” said Logan, who portrayed Ursula in the 2019 production of “The Little Mermaid.”
“I like dancing the role of a princess,” she said. “It’s definitely a big contrast from being the antagonist. (But) I’m not just a damsel in distress in this show. It’s definitely a female role that’s empowering.”
In the ballet, the role of Genie, played by Kylie Paules, is a female part as well. The more than 50-member cast also includes Samantha Pabst as the sultan’s wife and Cabrey Trainor as Abu, the monkey.
Unlike the Disney version, the ballet does not include a flying carpet.
“It does have a magical feel,” Dance Collective Company Manager Cherita Lytle said. “It might not have a flying carpet, but we have a fortune teller and the cave of wonders. It all kind of pulls you into the imagination and the feel.”
One enchanting moment on stage requires no special effects and even little acting. Princess Jasmine’s father, the sultan, is portrayed by Logan’s dad, George, who is not a trained dancer.
“He really had to work at it,” Gray-Saad said of her husband’s role. “I did want somebody that favored Logan. I wanted that special relationship to be seen on stage.
“When she crosses over and hugs the sultan, there’s a moment that’s a sweet moment because it’s a real moment,” she said. “I wanted the audience to get the fact that they genuinely care about each other.”
While most of them will never set foot on the stage, dozens of parent volunteers have come together for the show, performing tasks ranging from fundraising to set design and costuming (the show boasts an estimated 150 costumes).
In production for much of the last year, the ballet includes works choreographed by Greenville Civic Ballet alumni Sada Lodge, Erick Bateman, Hayley McRoy, Rebecca Colenda and Lisa Leone.
“This is really a collaboration at its very best. This is 50 people and that’s not including the dancers,” Gray-Saad said. “It really is a magical show.”
The Eastern N.C. Dance Foundation will present The Dance Collective in “Aladdin” at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday in ECU’s Wright Auditorium. General admission tickets are $20. VIP tickets, which include priority seating and a reception, are $50. Visit ecuarts.com or call 1-800-ECU-ARTS.