On Feb. 18 the long space journey of NASA’s Perseverance rover will end on the regolith of Mars.
The rover, which launched from Earth in July, has been hurtling through interplanetary space, bent for the Red Planet. After a journey of 290 million miles, it will slow to 10,000 mph at the top of the wispy Martian atmosphere, 1000 miles above the Martian surface. A heat shield and a parachute will slow it to 200 mph, then, as long as there are no Martian hurricanes or shifted boulders that have developed since the last camera pass, in the final mile above regolith, a rover jetpack will fire engines upward and deploy cables downward to set the rover gently on the bottom of Jezero Crater. Seven months of perseverance deliver Perseverance.
Jezero was the site of an asteroid impact of epic scale on Mars 4 billion years ago, leaving a crater 30 miles wide. Now, clay minerals and river deltas in the crater imply it was flooded with water, water that perhaps lingered long enough for ancient life to have developed. Perseverance will be roving around scanning for the organic compound remnants of any such life forms.
Today, Mars is too cold for lakes. Its climate has likely changed over the eons.
Perhaps it was once like Utah. Utah, like all places on Earth, has a long history of changing environmental conditions. It has been beached and streamed, submerged and emerged. It has sported undersea ripples and overland dunefields. If you dig a hole into Utah, you find relics of sands and runoff of mountains and remains of shells.
Utah has a vast and variable sediment history. Mars has a more limited record. But carefully decoding the conditions that stacked up in Earth’s rocks shows some similarities. In two words: they are barren and brown.
In Canyonlands, Utah, the rock sequence perseveres in a looming lasagna landscape: lumpy layers stack everywhere, slashed by the serpentine sword of the Green River. And mighty rivers have scoured the landscape on an epic scale: the distant mountain mesas used to be flush, but rivers have carried off the vast crumbling wedge of missing fill.
The river is Green but the fill is brown, Mars brown: tawnies and tans of landslide fans, and khaki graywacke with brunette aggregate.
The Marsiest brown is a layer of cinnamon shale deposited 250 million years ago by an ancient tidal lowland, midway up in the lasagna.
It lies above the river floor, a dried-up, left-behind white salt from an evaporated sea, topped by taupe limestones and shells from the inhabitants of a returning sea. As that sea retreated, the exposed land eroded away, leaving no sign until a new sea transgressed in, dropping mocha muds and walnut sands and beige beachiness. Mountain-top debris from east and west rolled in, its rusty red rockfalls dovetailing with bisquey beach dunes. A striped plain of red beds and tan sands formed a broad balcony above the Green River, which was inundated by tidal mud and infused by hazel hoodoos like a stiff Martian ooze.
By the time beach sand became dominant, as the local sea retreated and the waterline moved away, the chocolate mud had been sprinkled with pale hard sand. Solidified together over time, then thrust upward, the pale hard sandstone offered some protection to the chocolate rock, so now, long exposed to modern wind and rain and ice, some of the chocolate mudstone spires persevere. Like stacks of fluttery brown newspapers, they stand tall under sandstone paperweights against the heavy breezes of erosion, the white caps stilling the churn of time. Above the white caps, the cycles of the layering story repeat: advance and retreat, stacking all the way up to boots-on-the-ground desert sandstone of today.
Mom was happy to see the whole barren Canyonlands landscape of river cuts and mesas and mudrills and rusty layers from the car. Nearby Arches National Park was a disappointment to her because the arches themselves were a long hike from the scenic drive. She was unable to walk very far; she hunched along with crutches and a brace; we could find her if she hobbled off or was left behind because we could always track the tap, taptaptap, tap, taptaptap of her crutchsteps. But no danger of that at Canyonlands, where the scenery was immersive. Canyonlands delivered the plateau cuttings right to her window.
Canyonlands resembles Dad’s garden writ large: active churning by his shovel, a disruption of epic scale, is followed by layers of compost washing in from the kitchen: coffee grounds and eggshells one day, banana peels and orange rinds another, sawdust from the drill press on Saturday, hair from the clippers on Sunday, mingled with crumbs from the toaster and lint from the dryer, piling on from farther and higher, soaked by rain puddles advancing and retreating, detritus induced to humus, transforming the underlayers from ocher to ecru. When the roots and shoots of spring sprout, capping the humus, rain rivulets divert into mini canyons around the seedlings.
Mars is a starter lasagna: ruffled runnels dumped debris down the Jezero Crater walls like sluices of marinara, in which Perseverance will immerse its instruments.
Perseverance is the name of the game.