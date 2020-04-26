“Her tomatoes are the size of grapefruit!” He was slack-jawed with a hybrid of astonishment and vine-envy.
“And they’re all organic,” she chimes in.
To that, he responds, “Malarkey!” Or perhaps words with slightly more acidity.
My friend recounts the story during a pre-dawn run. “And they were practically at fisticuffs over the Better Boys.”
Or maybe they were Early Girls, Heirloom, or Beefmaster. We may never know because the whole story, turns out, was a fitful dream involving his 91-year-old dad and an unsuspecting running friend of ours, Shelly.
He couldn’t imagine what made him conjure such night-time drama, but I just said, “Change the names and that could have been my husband and my mother.”
People are serious in eastern North Carolina about their tomatoes. And planting season doesn’t understand store closures or social distancing. Apparently getting in the curbside pickup queue of Plant and See is like buying Hamilton tickets.
“Did you get in?” My mother asks with nervous tension in her voice.
“Yes … the pickup is Wednesday between 9 and 4.”
The discussion sounded like a covert drug deal.
“I typed in my email address wrong at first, and the confirmation went to a guy in the UK. He told the lady at Plant and See he couldn’t make it there for pickup by Wednesday.”
If he knew what he was dealing with, he would have found a way. My daughter in Asheville still asks us to pick up plants for her if we’re coming. There’s no place like home, there’s no place like home … at least as far as planting sources are concerned.
But acquiring plants is just the first hurdle to scale in a challenging course wrought with obstacles. I’ve often said that theoretically I thought I would enjoy gardening. I mean, fresh air, hands in the soil, the miracle of seeing something grow from almost nothing, it sounds heavenly. But the reality was best expressed by the gardener Thomas Edison: “Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work.”
It is hard to argue with that fact. It’s Biblical:
“Cursed is the ground because of you; through painful toil you will eat food from it all the days of your life. It will produce thorns and thistles for you, and you will eat the plants of the field. By the sweat of your brow you will eat your food until you return to the ground, since from it you were taken; for dust you are and to dust you will return.” Genesis 3:17-19 (NIV)
First there is the tilling. Every year we go through the same routine.
“I wish I had a tiller.”
“Then buy one.”
“I only need it once a year. And then it would just sit up. And I’d have to maintain it. It’s not worth it.”
“Then rent one.”
“No … I can do it.”
And so I watch from afar, guiltily, as my husband dons the literal and figurative overalls and wields a sling-shot-weed-eater attachment to slay a Goliath garden. And not just one. My mother’s and his.
If he waits too long to get started, she’ll start dropping subtle hints. He’s familiar with the tactic. It’s a family trait.
My mother’s gardens are a thing of legend. She’s had one as long as I can remember. And in her hey-day, she bought the property surrounding our house so she had plenty of room to spread out. My sisters and I recount stories of backbreaking work, chopping weeds and picking butter beans and cucumbers in the blazing noon-day sun. My mother’s version sounds more like we were out for a stroll, trying to get a tan and avoid being seen by any friends who might drive by.
For several years my husband just served as her indentured servant, but with profit sharing. He could have some of her excess bounty. Then one year, something amazing happened.
In the middle of our backyard, where a monstrosity of a satellite dish used to be situated (still evidenced by a silver pole left standing like a lone Confederate soldier monument) we have a “burn pile.” Grass clippings, twigs, pine cones go there as a final resting place. After a while, it becomes the community burn pile, and before long, it looks like we are recreating the Tower of Babel. When the day of the burn comes, we take every precaution, knowing the fire department will see it and assume that our house is up in flames. After the burning is done, we are left with a perfect circular area in the yard that looks exactly like the Mother Ship landed in the night. And it’s in this area that we toss our watermelon rinds in the summer.
And so it happened. Beauty from ashes. One year watermelon vines just appeared out of the black, mysterious circle in the yard. Volunteer plants from the discarded rinds. And the rest is history. That was the beginning of my husband’s strangely beautiful round garden that he tends, less than a football field away from his surrogate garden, my mother’s.
They conspire together over matters of the weather. Will there be a frost tonight? Better cover the plants. Do you have any twisty things? The rabbits are going to eat everything if I don’t tighten up that wire.
At this stage of the game, hope springs eternal. They fantasize about the BLTs they are going to enjoy, with thick slices of juicy red tomatoes, not those store bought things that are like painted cardboard. But I’ve been around a while. I know what’s coming. Sometimes it’s just called “tomato blight,” but for mysterious reasons, the tomatoes will get spotty, or just rot on the vine, or suffer any number of vegetative ailments that cause gardener distress.
So while I do enjoy a good BLT, I just don’t think I can handle the hard work and the stress. I shake my head and say to my husband, “You’re a better boy than me.”