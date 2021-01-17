I used to live with a black woman.
Well, actually just during the day. Monday through Friday.
I was about 4 years old.
Both my parents worked, so they hired Frances to do housework and look after me. I would have been happy to run things myself, but the parents were a bit conservative and insisted on adult supervision. The result was that “Home Alone” was postponed for another several decades.
I still feel funny when I say her name, Frances, but that is what my older sister and I called her. I don’t even remember her last name. It doesn’t seem like a big deal now, but if I, as a child, had called a white adult by only their first name, I would have gotten such a spanking that I’d be eating supper off the mantel for a week. (That means I wouldn’t have been able to sit down, for you folks who didn’t have a mantel in your home.)
You could call a grownup “Mr. John” or “Aunt Sally” (even if she wasn’t related) but there had to be some title. A bare name hanging out there by itself as if you thought you were as good as a grownup? That meant you had gotten too big for your britches. And the seat of those britches would be thoroughly switched, belted, paddled, strapped or whatever object was close at hand. Corporal punishment reined, and it was clear that the kid is the corporal and daddy is the sergeant. Or maybe momma is until daddy gets home from work.
But under that same set of rules, sister and I could call a black lady just Frances. It felt a little vulgar compared to the way we spoke to white adults, but when you’re a kid you tend to grab for whatever you could get away with. So, I’m embarrassed to admit, it sometimes tasted deliciously wicked to sound like you’re talking kind of sassy to a black man or woman. Later on in life, that memory would make a small donation to the huge fund of white guilt that would have many other larger contributors.
One thing that grieves me is that I cannot remember a single thing she ever said. I guess I was so young that the word processor in the brain just hadn’t started to retain anything. I only remember this presence, a very kind and loving soul that lived in a body whose skin was a different color from mine. But the grand thing about being 4 years old is that you’re too young to know that even matters.
Our most glorious exploit was that we desegregated a bus. In Birmingham. In the early 1950s.
In those days, the buses had a detachable sign somewhere near the middle of the aisle. The sign had a single word on it: COLORED. That meant that African Americans and anyone else who was not white had to sit behind the sign. And the sign was moveable so that the driver could make more room if necessary so that no person of the Caucasian persuasion should ever have to stand. Obviously, this was before Rosa Parks taught us a thing or two about respect.
But of course, I sat behind the “Colored” sign with Frances; she was the only person on the bus that I knew. And I remember being surrounded by black people, and I remember how friendly everyone was, and lots of big smiles. No doubt, this was partly because I was a very charming person when I was 4 years old. (I know, much has changed since then.)
Well, we didn’t get arrested. There was no article in the Birmingham News. There was no film at 11 on WBRC-TV. Because it really wasn’t that unusual. There were a lot of situations where black women in the South took care of white children. If that meant that a Caucasian kid would occasionally desegregate the back of the bus, I suppose most bus drivers would think, just let the woman do her job.
So that is why I sometimes tell people that the most important part of my education happened before I started school. I grew up in the lap of segregation and never went to school with a black student until college. Not by choice on my part, that’s just the way things were.
But one experience flew in the face of my growing up in the segregated South: sitting on the bus with Frances, surrounded by smiling black people. And when I think of them, I imagine them whispering to future generations of black children, white children, Hispanic children, everybody’s children: maybe someday we will all sit together.