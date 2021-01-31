“Bring a big bowl on over here and getcha some chili. Oh, and bring that instrument with you; Tommy wants to see it.”
“Sir, you have my attention,” I thought. My next-door neighbor, Ron, is friends with Tommy Norris, mandolin player for the Barefoot Movement, a bluegrass band currently on the rise. And Tommy is married to Noah, Ron’s niece, and they were visiting for Christmas. And Tommy was interested in “that instrument.”
I was proud of “that instrument,” because it was my idea. “That instrument” was basically an oversized mandolin tuned like a guitar. I love the sound of a mandolin but it’s too dang small. My instrument is guitar, but a mandolin is tuned upside down to how a guitar is tuned. So for it to look right to me when I play it, I have to stand on my head. Well, almost.
So I went to the best luthier I know, or that anyone knows, John Bradley. I took him a small guitar (which is still big, compared to a mandolin) and asked him: can you turn this into a giant mandolin that’s tuned like a guitar? He said, sure, no problem.
And he was true to his word. He made an instrument that sounded like a mandolin but was easier for me to play. John the alchemist guitar-maker took the hunk of lead that I gave him and turned it into stringed instrument gold.
And I told Ron about it, and he told Tommy about it, and interest was stirred up. And I was in the door. I have played with other amateurs a lot over the years, but I’ve never really played with professionals. So who knows what might happen?
I walked into the house with my instrument and my chili bowl and Tommy was sitting by the door like an outlaw in-law. I showed him my new toy and he picked it up and started playing it instantly as if he had owned one all his life. He played it better than I ever would, but how hard could that be?
Jamming began to happen as if by spontaneous combustion. He gave the instrument back to me so he could get out his mandolin. Noah grabbed a guitar and we were off to the races. I started singing “Amazing Grace” because I figured everyone would know it. Of course they did and we all sang and played. Then Noah sang some new songs she was working on, but fortunately they were easy to follow and I did a decent job of hanging in there.
There were maybe 15 people crowded into the den. But for one brief moment as we played, to my eyes, it was the Grand Ole Opry, and it was packed, and I was playing with the pros. The room was filled with noise better than applause: the sound of people joining in to sing. I was getting ready to do another song, but then … someone said, “Hey, let’s open the presents.”
And the presence of the Grand Ole Opry vanished. I was just a next-door neighbor again, and my coach had turned back into a pumpkin. Maybe even a jack-o-lantern with a toothy grin that asked me, “You didn’t think this was going to last forever, did you?”
Bluegrass is like rock and roll in this way: if there’s a bluegrass heaven, you know they got one heck of a band.” (Yes, I said “heck,” my mom may be listening from up there.) Music brings us brief flashes of glory, but wouldn’t it be something to spend all of eternity playing your favorite songs!
I looked at Tommy as I got up to leave, “Well, I’m going to fill up the bowl with chili and then I’m going to go home and do something that’s really hard for a musician.”
“What’s that?”
“Feed my family.”
Tommy plays in a successful band, but his laugh told me, he knew what the other side of it was like.