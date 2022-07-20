Bring your mask back out; infection rate is rising in our community. Vaccination is still the best insurance against severe illness. Eat and drink healthy foods to lower your risk.
Q So, is breakfast actually the most important meal of the day? I have been fasting until noon. FK, Winterville
A Why are you fasting until noon? I can get pretty emotional about this topic so instead of me preaching, Melisa Pasli, a third-year Brody medical student will give you some advice. Here is what she says:
Who doesn’t love waking up to the smell of scrambled eggs, bacon, and pancakes (whole-grain of course)? Starting your day off with a yummy, filling breakfast is always a good idea. You may think skipping a meal may lead to eating less overall because you have a shorter window to eat. Studies actually show that most people will eat more. It makes sense that you will be way hungrier by lunch time, so your chances of making healthy, nutritious choices greatly diminish. You might eat the first thing you set your “hangry” eyes on (“hangry” — a way to describe hungry and angry). If I don’t eat for 12 hours, and I have to decide between a healthy salad and juicy burger, I’m picking the burger, which is not the best choice.
Fasting is so popular that some people are using fasting apps to tell them when it’s OK to eat instead of learning to use their own hunger cues. Some researchers are questioning if the increase in skipping breakfast contributes to the rise in obesity.
Overall, the choices we make in the morning really do dictate our meal choices throughout the entire day. It’s been shown scientifically. Yes, eating a healthy breakfast equals lower risk of developing diabetes and heart disease. This is true for kids and adults.
So if your kid is not eating breakfast, you may want to help him or her develop the healthy habit. It will pay off in school, too. Kids who eat breakfast tend to pay attention better and that equals learning better.
That’s why the school breakfast program was created — to ensure kids have access to healthy foods before they get to “work.” You have heard the saying, “we are what eat” and there is truth to it.
Okay, so now the question is: What should we eat? Although hash browns and pancakes at Mickey D’s might sound like a good idea, avoid heavily processed foods. Eating a high-protein, high-fiber breakfast seems to be the way to go.
Make sure the meals you pick are high-quality and loaded with nutrients and vitamins. These include meals such as scrambled eggs (be sure to add more egg whites than egg yolks for the protein), yogurt (Greek has more protein) with berries, and whole-wheat toast with peanut butter with little added sugar, or smashed avocado on top.
Avocado does contain fat but your body needs some fat, and avocado fat is good fat. Eating avocados does not raise your LDL-cholesterol and, importantly, avocados provide vitamin C, folate, and magnesium.
Check out the breakfast recipes at Myplate.gov. You can tailor your healthy breakfast needs using different filters such as “limit saturated fat,” providing you with yummy food options that match your health goals.
Find the breakfast foods that work for you. Oatmeal is most definitely a healthy option, but one study showed that it might not keep you feeling as full as having eggs. Bacon is a popular breakfast food, but alternatives like turkey bacon are just as high in sodium and may have other additives that you don’t want.
Experiment to see if high fiber or high protein keeps you feeling fuller longer.
Some people complain of nausea when eating early in the day. If this is the case for you, don’t totally skip the meal but start off with a light snack, such as Greek yogurt and low-sugar granola, until your body adjusts to the time frame. Pretty soon, you’ll notice your tummy rumbling the minute you wake up and happy to enjoy a great meal at the start of the day.
If you need help planning a healthy meal plan, visit with a registered dietitian nutritionist. We also recommend that you re-set that fasting app so it will ring within an hour of waking up for your day.