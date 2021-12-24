I really love nativity scenes.
The manger, especially, conjures feelings of warmth, coziness, safety, and love: Baby Jesus snuggled in, nurtured by mother Mary, protected by Father Joseph, and guarded by shepherds and wise men nearby, all amidst clean and soft hay in a warm homey barn.
Beautiful biblical image, right? Oops! Sorry, a gross misrepresentation of the Bible.
A manger is an animal feed trough. On the farm, my dad never said, “Son, go out to the barn and put feed in the manger.” Translators of the Greek language didn’t give it to us straight — maybe they loved manger scenes too! The Greek word phatne is a feed trough, sure enough.
First century feed troughs were hollowed from limestone and three or four feet long. So, the size works for the nativity scene. But where are animal feed troughs found? Barns. And what’s on the floor of barns?
Whether the first Christmas was in winter or summer, it wasn’t the pleasant nativity scene you see displayed at homes and churches around town. If summer, then flies and odor, and hot and uncomfortable. If winter, then cold and maybe damp.
The misrepresentation is worse than even that. Around town we post the shepherds and wise men around the manger. Sorry. There’s no shepherds in Matthew’s birth story (chapter 2), and there’s no wise men in Luke’s birth story (chapter 2). Students in my New Testament course go crazy trying to find the shepherds in Matthew and the wise men in Luke. Not there. That’s right, we collapse the stories into one lovely, but biblically incorrect, nativity scene.
We could dig deeper. Luke’s story occurs in a stable, Matthew’s in a house. I fully understand the motivation and practice of harmonizing these stories, e.g., the contention that they occur at different times in Jesus’ life. Even so, Luke chose to tell us the story of a feed trough, stable, and shepherds; Matthew chose to tell us the story of wise men and gold. So, what are they trying to tell us by the stories they chose, even if the stories are from different time periods?
You may have to take a university course to get all the interesting particulars, and there are many, but here’s one salient point. Luke’s story, the one usually read for the holiday, is not about warm and comfy. Not even close to that. Wise men — in Matthew — bring gold, frankincense and myrrh. That’s totally inconsistent with the point Luke is making. Shepherds —found only in Luke — are not of a socio-economic class such that they bring these expensive gifts.
Nativity scenes give me a warm feeling and motivate me to do good in the world. But looking at the warm, comfortable manger, I’m also aware Luke is making the uncomfortable point that it is a cold, harsh, painful, ugly world at times. Just move to the headlines in this and other newspapers, and you’ll likely see plenty of evidence of that day after day.
The takeaway for me, another point in Luke’s well-known story, is that there is light and hope, amid suffering and injustice. The child in the feed trough grew to teach profoundly about loving one’s neighbor and healing the world. We open our eyes to the plight of neighbor dumped into their version of a feed trough.
And, maybe, inspired by faith tradition stories, such as this one properly understood, we open our hearts and work together to bring light, balm, and hope, while letting go of stories needing to be a certain way to bring us peace.
Calvin Mercer teaches religion at East Carolina University and gives community presentations on the Bible and other topics. He can be spotted riding around town with Susan, enjoying nativity scenes.