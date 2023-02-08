A few months ago while driving down Greenville Boulevard, I saw the newly constructed Biscuitville sign and immediately started to cry. No, I wasn’t sad, I was happy.
I grew up in Burlington, N.C., in the Piedmont region known as the “The Hosiery Center of the South,” famous for it’s carousel at City Park, Burlington Indians Baseball team, Zack’s Hotdogs and Biscuitville. Growing up I remember waiting in line, watching the woman behind the front glass counter knead biscuit dough, shaping and cutting out biscuits and basting the top with butter before baking. The doughy scent of yeast and butter always brings me back to that memory.
On the way to school at least three times a week, we had Biscuitville for breakfast. Mom’s favorite was a sausage and gravy biscuit with a large sweet tea. I always chose a sausage biscuit with mustard and a crispy hashbrown. Many Saturday mornings before soccer, dance practice or Girl Scouts, we were huddlled around tables at Biscuitville. It was another form of church, a safe space where everyone gathered and everyone knew one another. If we had a great report card or even a bad day, we had biscuits. If someone we knew died, we brought them biscuits. On my 18th birthday I celebrated there. Many lunch days during my senior year in high school, you would find my friends and I gossiping about boys or school. Biscuitville is where I had first dates, over a stack of buttermilk pancakes and sweet syrup and lunch after swim meets or church.
My mom and I shared more than biscuits at Biscuitville, we shared memories that kneaded and shaped the person I am today. We talked about life, about the birds and the bees, she comforted me after a break-ups and we talked about her cancer diagnosis over scrambled eggs and crispy bacon. My family and I gathered there a few days after her death. A few days before dad died, we ate there praying for a miracle.
After my parents died, I felt orphaned in a way, not sure where home really was anymore. I went back and forth for seven years settling their estate, selling my childhood home and many of those mornings I could be found at Biscuitville on Chruch Street in my safety booth, biscuit in hand, sipping sweet tea trying to heal. I would even buy multiple biscuits to take home to freeze, I loved them so much.
So when I saw the sign for Biscuitville which was finally coming to Greenville, I felt like I just won the lottery. I felt like a piece of my childhood, my home was coming back to me.
It may sound silly that a Biscuitville biscuit and sweet iced tea has so much weight in my world but it reminds me that home is more than just a place, it’s a feeling, it’s memories: strawberry jelly on a hot butter biscuit, a country ham biscuit or a bowl of warm grits.
So if you see in the coming days stuffing my face with Biscuitville and crying, mind ya business. I am just happy to finally have a piece of home again.
Christina Ruotolo is a multimedia account executive and regional events director for Adams Publishing Group of easter North Carolina.