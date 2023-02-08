A few months ago while driving down Greenville Boulevard, I saw the newly constructed Biscuitville sign and immediately started to cry. No, I wasn’t sad, I was happy.

I grew up in Burlington, N.C., in the Piedmont region known as the “The Hosiery Center of the South,” famous for it’s carousel at City Park, Burlington Indians Baseball team, Zack’s Hotdogs and Biscuitville. Growing up I remember waiting in line, watching the woman behind the front glass counter knead biscuit dough, shaping and cutting out biscuits and basting the top with butter before baking. The doughy scent of yeast and butter always brings me back to that memory.