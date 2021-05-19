Families raising teenagers face many challenges. This includes “normal” teenage stuff which is often difficult to manage.
Youth go through complex changes in adolescence. They begin developing a sense of self by experiencing and exploring the world. While no one expects substance use to be part of a child’s growing-up story, it is unfortunately a scary reality for many families.
Jennifer Hardee, clinical manager for children and youth services at Port Health in Greenville, offers answers to some common questions that people ask about drug use among young people.
Q. What do we know about drug use in teens?
A. The National Institutes on Drug Abuse (NIDA) reports the following:
- The use of marijuana is on the rise for eighth, 10th and 12th graders.
- Vaping marijuana and nicotine has increased dramatically since 2018
- In the NIDA survey, teens reported using alcohol, amphetamines, cough medicine, inhalants, prescription pain medications, and prescription stimulants.
Q. Why do teens use drugs and alcohol?
A. Regardless of the reason, the teen’s environment and accessibility of the drug play major roles. Some reasons include:
- To cope with pressure from peers or pressure to be accepted by a peer group.
To deal with stress, depression, social anxiety, medical conditions, and trauma.
- To experiment with something new in this “new” world they are exploring.
- To do something they and others see as fun.
Q. What are the dangers of teens using drugs and alcohol?
A. We now know drugs and alcohol affect the chemistry of the brain, especially the teen’s developing brain. The pleasure sensors in the brain are stimulated. The brain is “tricked” into wanting this pleasure again. This creates an overwhelming desire to use the drug repeatedly.
While research shows the use of any drug or alcohol may lead to further experimentation, it may also result in ongoing use and addiction. Most teens do not move quickly from experimentation to addiction, but simply trying drugs can create problems. Some consequences include school failure, difficulty getting along with others, mental health symptoms, increased health risks, teen pregnancy, getting infectious diseases, legal issues or overdose.
Q. What are the signs of drug and alcohol use?
A. Families need to watch for changes in behavior, an early warning sign. These changes can include:
Poor self-care leading to shabby physical appearance.
- Poor school performance.
- Engaging in negative behaviors at school.
- Changes in sleeping and eating habits.
- Mood changes lasting longer than typically.
Not getting along with others, especially their peers.
- Loss of interest in favorite things.
- Isolation.
Consistent rule-breaking.
Some of these symptoms may simply be part of adolescence. So it is important that families closely monitor changes in behavior.
Q. How do we help?
A. Most teens do not think they need treatment. Therefore, families should get help as soon as possible. Early treatment is important in decreasing the long-lasting effects of drug use. Families can seek support through school counselors, pediatricians or local substance use treatment professionals trained to work with adolescents.
Care for teens requires treatments to meet the needs of a developing adolescent. Thus, help often begins with a screening tool followed by a complete assessment. Treatment professionals will develop a plan of care with the teen and family. They will consider such factors as developmental level, resiliency factors, family relationships, home environment, gender, health conditions and behavioral issues.
Families should ask for drug treatment professionals who are trained to work with adolescents using evidence-based interventions.
It’s important for families to realize that substance use treatment in adolescence is challenging and sometimes heartbreaking. However, it can be effective in addressing current needs and can help create a path to wellbeing in adulthood.