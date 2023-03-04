quiet1-videoSixteenByNine3000.jpg

Felix Kammerer, center, stars in “All Quiet on the Western Front.”

 Reiner Bajo/Netflix

You may not be familiar with a 1929 book titled “Nothing New in the West” (original title: “Im Westen nichts Neues”), but you might recognize its popular name: “All Quiet on the Western Front.”

Written by Erich Maria Remarque, the novel examines the trauma of war. It was banned in Nazi Germany.