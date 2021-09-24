When my father bought the farm — before the proverbial one — about 45 years ago, the previous owners had done their best to modernize the century-old farmhouse. Determined to shed the city life, Dad immediately set about uprooting everything the young couple had worked so hard to establish.
Well, almost everything. He let their Christmas tree from the year before grow — and grow and grow and grow.
But before that Fraser fir could put on any noticeably new green, my father had put the “old” back into that old farmhouse. The first thing he did was rip out the orange carpet.
It’s difficult to envision today, but during the 1970s, a lot of people actually believed that orange carpet was a fantastic idea. Many of those same people also installed orange kitchen countertops and green appliances. The previous owners had not gone that far, but they had added drop ceilings, ugly paneling and a stone floor-to-ceiling fireplace.
Little by little, Dad removed it all. He restored the old beadboard ceilings, stripped the gray paint from the cherry steps and railing, and refinished the original wood floors. The upstairs flooring is heartwood pine. Downstairs is a mixture of wide-plank oak and poplar.
The oak stained beautifully, but the poplar planks just turned a solid black. I remember being disappointed, but Dad considered the mixture uniquely country.
“Back then,” he said, “people had to use what was growing on the farm. It just makes it more country.”
That was Dad’s excuse for anything that was not plumb, level or square. “Why, it just looks country.” And the more country, the better.
That house was so country, in fact, that the orange carpet turned out to have been the only feature remotely similar to insulation. Without it, the wind actually blew right up through the cracks between those freshly refinished floorboards.
Mom kept the wood-burning stove piping hot, but it never put a dent in the freezing cold. She brought home a large roll of kraft paper and spread it out over our floors. It was no good. When the wind blew, the paper would just rise up and shiver right along with us.
Two modern amenities that Dad eventually agreed to: Insulation and a central heating system.
As the decades passed, that Fraser fir from the Christmas of ’76 kept growing taller out in the yard. I always wanted to trim its lower limbs to make it easier to mow around, but Mom wouldn’t allow it.
Those limbs were the only buffer between our side porch and the neighbors. But the tree became so large, and its limbs so long, that the buffer quality was greatly diminished during its final years.
At more than 60 feet, the tree and its thinning branches took on the country character of the old house in its shadow. It turned sickly a few years ago, and one whole side just up and died. This summer, all the green went to brown on the other side as well. Some type of fungus was the cause.
Professional tree trimmers came, and one of them — to my mother’s amazement — climbed almost to the top of old Tannenbaum, lopping off its lifeless limbs as he went. Then he expertly toppled the trunk in segments as he worked his way back down.
“That was quite a show!” Mom said.
“Yes,” I said. “But the ending did seem abrupt.”