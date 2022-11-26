A footprint is a temporary legacy of dust and pressure.
Dust envelops us. Every sunbeam illuminates it, swirling, flickering, cavorting, appearing to dance free, but, inevitably, caught in the embrace of gravity, it settles down.
Human pressure last effaced the dust of the Moon 50 years ago in December 1972, when astronaut Gene Cernan de-mooned into the departing Apollo 17 lunar module.
In 1969, humans had walked in triumph on the moon for the very first time, on a night that lives in dignity. Communal TVs far and wide took in a grainy signal of human boots on alien ground. All eyes lifted in wonder. The imprint of hope that trailed that landing has leavened the thoughts of mankind and Moonkind ever since.
It forced a visceral pressure. Everyone, everywhere, knew of the moon, glimpsed its maria and craters of greenish cheese; even mere moths hailed its light. The moon was the core of lore and chore, the phloem of poem and omen. It was timeless, exotic, unreachable. A foot afoot on the moon provided a transcendent legacy.
The airless moon is kind to the fall of footfalls. Aside from an occasional spacecraft or meteorite landing, the surface is undisturbed. The bootmarks of all twelve moonwalkers remain as fragile, dusty fossils that may last millennia before becoming obscured by new dust and pressure. The recent launch of the Artemis spacecraft starts the clock on a new mission to the moon, to overprint the marks of the twelve.
On Earth, dinosaurs left few clawprints over the course of 170 million years that survive. The last non-avian dinosaur print bit into the dust shortly after an asteroid struck more than 66 million years ago.
Here, footprints struggle with the elements. Gusts stir dusts, plucking and chucking from place to trace, sediments dropping when currents are stopping, to smudge any sludge, making blurry the slurry. Rain drains grains from high terrains to low plains. Subsequent footprints press over track marks until the distinctions of the first foot features are flushed out.
Rare are the prints that hold their own, drying out and stiffening before the long, slow dusting by new sediment that fills and covers as it thickens. Like Hollywood heels pressed into concrete, left to dry and gradually accrete, with yon French fry and dirt from the street, they are oversprinkled by dust in the wind. Make it, bake it, shake over it.
Fossil footprints that endure hide like slushprints frozen on the driveway during a snowstorm. A few hours of blizzard, or a million years of dustfall, bury hardened prints until re-exposed by some form of excavation. There is a squeeze of debris, a freeze, then a silty breeze.
The last time Mom stepped out of her ordinary footprints, there were no mud marks or claw clods left behind, but whatever dust she trailed to mark her path would not be marked the same way again.
That day, she had encouraged her wobbly toddler to walk on her own. “Tomorrow,” Mom vowed, “we will walk on the road together.”
It didn’t work out that way.
By evening, she had cold symptoms. She lifted her feet into bed, leaving a last splay of invisible toeprints on the linoleum tiles, a promise of footsteps to come.
In the morning, she urged her legs over the edge of the bed, preparing to stand.
And couldn’t.
Her legs would not stiffen. She couldn’t move her thighs or calves. Even her arms were weak. She slid to the floor.
The ambulance came. In the blink of a dream, the old way of walk was over. Her toes would be flaccid and curled forevermore, non-weight bearing unless propped by a brace and propelled by crutches.
She was lucky. The polio didn’t kill her.
She was one of the 1% who were permanently paralyzed. Seventy percent of her voluntary muscles were weakened. Her footsteps were now halting, irregular and precarious, buttressed by orthotics strapped to her thighs, supplemented by metal scaffolding and medical sticks. Each footprint was modified by triumph, a legacy of dust and pressure.
Footprints are fragile. From astronaut to asylosaurus to antecedent, footprints succumb to the dust and pressure that follow. First, ply; for a while, defy; eventually goodbye.