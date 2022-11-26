A footprint is a temporary legacy of dust and pressure.

Dust envelops us. Every sunbeam illuminates it, swirling, flickering, cavorting, appearing to dance free, but, inevitably, caught in the embrace of gravity, it settles down.

Joy Moses-Hall teaches physics and astronomy at Pitt Community College. She has a doctorate in oceanography and is the author of the novel Wretched Refuge.