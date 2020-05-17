As the meat supply chain falters, perhaps new items, such as locust barbecue, will spring up on summer grills. A recipe on the UN Food and Agriculture Organization website calls for skewering locusts like chunks of chicken and grilling until golden brown. The UN has taken an interest in eating locusts because there are excessive numbers of them this year. In Ethiopia and Yemen, they are going viral.
There haven’t been swarms in the U.S. since the 1930s, but long-ago locust legions were legendary. In 1875 a swarm the size of California ate its way across Great Plains grasses, crops, and by some reports even wool, leather and the shirts off farmer’s backs, inspiring the shirtless farmers to fight infestations with innovations: fire trenches and hopper-dozer plows that funneled the grasshoppers into buckets of poison and vacuum suckers; but there were too many locusts and not enough farmers. Government bounties on the heads of locusts finally brought the numbers down, and agricultural advances, such as winter wheat that is ripened and harvested before locusts are ready to swarm, likely contributed to the Rocky Mountain locusts’ extinction.
In the American Southwest, possibly in 1968, locusts were not a problem, but a local scorpion was. Against the rippling heat of a crispy July, the place was packed with oil derrick pumpjacks, their metal heads bobbing for oil in the desert like tumbleweed toucans tapping for Texas tea, flocking across the fruitless plain. It even smelled like Texas: the tap water ran hot with noxious gasoline fumes. (Later research indicated that bacteria that graze on dissolved iron exude a crude petroleum effluvium, but because we were in Texas, surrounded by longpipe longhorns, it seemed homey on the range to go ahead and gulp a glass of gas, to toast the temperature with a pilsner of petrol.) Another Texas trademark was the cautionary rattlesnake hole under a sprawling prickly pear cactus. And, when we went to the campground laundromat to wash clothes, a scorpion sat in the bottom of the washtub, ready for a Texas-style hand-wash.
Scorpions occupy land once infested by the Rocky Mountain Locust.
Like the Rocky Mountain locust, the desert locust of Africa and Arabia for the most part behaves like an ordinary grasshopper. But when the rains come, the locusts transform, physically and socially. They go through the typical insect sequence from egg to small green hopper nymph to flying brown adult, molting five times over the course of ten weeks. But if they are numerous, if the breeding and growing conditions have been favorable, they crowd together. And their proximity transforms them into clouds of coordinated canary-yellow chompers.
Rain in a desert changes the environment from barren to verdant in a short time. Plants sprout up and flower. Ponds gush. Long dormant insect eggs mature. Frogs emerge from underground. It is an oasis in time, that will fade away as the rains recede and waters evaporate, and the rejuvenated species live life to the fullest during the brief boom times. Desert bushes blush. Paintbrush and sagebrush crush together. Flush and lush, fauna and flora fatten their flesh, and before the rush of plush fades to hush, the hoppers congregate closer and closer. Crowded leg-to-leg conditions trigger physiological change on locusts, in the way that larval diet triggers bees to become either queens or workers. When leagues of locusts lunch on the desert largess, in close encounters with lots of other locusts, they transform, sometimes in less than a day, from solitary to gregarious: they change color, from greenish and brown to pink and yellow, and they swarm.
In Africa and the Middle East this year, locusts are swarming amid an already present plague of coronavirus. Most years, the locusts remain solitary grasshoppers in sparsely vegetated deserts. But storms in the Indian Ocean in 2018 and 2019 moistened the desert soil, and the locusts are proliferating, doubling in number time and again. Bands of hoppers have spread to Oman and Iran, where more storms favored more breeding across both sides of the Red Sea, southwest as far as Uganda, and across the Persian Gulf, east as far as India. What began in a hurricane is now a hurricane of locusts, and the UN FAO predicts they are headed west across the southern reaches of the Sahara and north to Jordan by July. They have done this before: catching a breeze, they can migrate, flying with the winds, a mile up and an ocean wide. They are spreading virally, like that other contagion disrupting lives everywhere.
The best revenge on a scourge beyond washing it away would be to dine on it.