Q I have shared my home with pets my whole life. I am now a 76-year-old widow, and my menagerie is down to two small dogs. I just saw on the news that pets keep you mentally sharp. Is that true? I’d like to be able to reassure my sons that my furry companions are a boon and not a burden.

A We’re happy to report that a wealth of research continues to find that living with a companion animal is associated with a wide range of benefits. These include enhancing the pet owner’s physical, emotional and mental health, and generally improving their quality of life.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.