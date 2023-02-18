Q I would like to know more about ASMR. I never heard of it until a friend’s daughter started watching videos of people whispering. She says she likes how it feels. I watched for a bit, and nothing happened, but my own daughter has become a fan. What is ASMR? What does it do?

A ASMR is short for autonomous sensory meridian response. It’s a phenomenon in which some people experience a physical sensation in response to certain auditory and visual stimuli.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.