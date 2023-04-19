Q My grandfather is 72 years old and has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. I would like to know more about this type of cancer and what kind of treatment may be involved. Is it unusual for someone his age to get this kind of a diagnosis?

A Lymphoma is a type of cancer that originates in the lymphatic system, most often in the lymph nodes. These are small pea- or bean-sized tissues that, along with a network of vessels, ducts and other structures, make up the lymphatic system. They work together to circulate a specialized fluid known as lymph. You know when you have a scrape and there’s a layer of clear, watery fluid oozing from the wound? That’s lymph.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.