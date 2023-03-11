Q I heard a story on the news about a connection between your gut microbiome and whether you like to exercise. Is that really true? If it is, I’d like to know how the scientists figured that out. Is there a way to change your gut to make you like working out?

A You’re referring to the results of intriguing new research that, not too surprisingly, has found its way into the headlines.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.