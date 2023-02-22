Q I am 69 years old, in very good health and have a physical every year. Last year, my doctor of 20 years did not order a PSA test for prostate, even though it’s covered by Medicare. Is a PSA test for a man my age necessary? My doctor has also stopped EKGs and chest X-rays. I’m confused.

A You’re bumping up against two issues here. One pertains to PSA screenings in particular, and the other concerns preventive screening tests in general. Let’s take them in order.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.