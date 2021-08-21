A no BYH to those drivers playing loud obscene music down Highway 33 West. It is invading my privacy and is offending! Also hurts my ears when I try to sleep. I do not like a vibrating house in the middle of the night. The sheriff needs to do something.
BYH Greenville city code enforcement. Obviously they do not pay attention to the multiple complaints in this forum regarding the property on 14th Street bordering Heritage Village. Who’s responsible for maintaining this eyesore?
I see where food stamp allowances were increased by 25 percent. Add in the extra $375 per week in employment checks and gluten free stuff will be flying off the shelves. Better get out there and stock up!
Hey lefties, it’s not Trump’s persona that had us voting for him, it was his his dislike of the “ruling class” and the idea of “America first.” He also showed what we all knew, the media is dishonest and has a leftwing agenda. Any Republican that wants to win the presidency should just follow the same plan. We hate socialism, be the opposite and you will win.
More and more car crashes: bless our hearts for uncontrolled speeding, distracted driving, road rage, etc. The cost of lives and damages are our own making. Please slow down and arrive alive — your family will thank you
BYH to the Greenville City Council. Could you tell me what good it does for the residents to voice their concerns for new multi-family developments when you rubber stamp every request that comes before you? Would you want them in your backyard? Stand up for the citizens instead of the developers.
Bless my heart. Dear God, please give me the driving skills to get up and down the boulevard without being killed or worse. It is imperative that the students hurry and get to the next traffic light.
BOH, Pitt County. Heed the wake-up call: Get vaccinated or at least wear the mask!
In regard to “soon it will be self-checkout.” Just come to Food Lion on Turnbury Street! I guarantee great customer service! We will even help you put the groceries in your car if you like!
BMH, I just saw the sign that said “We worship a man of color who was murdered by keepers of the law.”
BYH to all of those drivers who continue to speed in school zones. Slow. Down. For. The. Children. One of them might be your own.
Only fools think you can tax and spend your way to prosperity!
Bless my heart, I like cooking my family and my pets. Use commas, they save lives.
To all Vidant staff. Thank you for saving my life back in February. Wish I could personally each of you. We’re lucky to have you all here. I know I was. Thank you and God bless.
