A long time ago in a puzzle grid far, far away ...
… you couldn’t use the word “bra.” Not in a crossword.
It seems strange today. Sure, you shouldn’t besmirch a puzzle grid with a word like @#$%%5E& or perhaps &%5E%$#@ or some such. There has to be some common sense limits. But a prohibition against the word “bra?”
Yet that’s the way it was in ancient times. And by “ancient” I mean as late as the early 1990s, when I first began constructing crosswords. One of the first puzzles I submitted had the word “bra” in the grid and the editor sent it back to me with an indignant note: “You can’t use that word. Fix it.”
So I fixed it. It took a long time, but I fixed it. It was pretty frustrating though. If you have to change one word in a crossword grid, there’s usually a domino effect. You have to change some, if not all of the crossing words, and that in turn can effect even more of the words in the grid. Sometimes you can limit the damage to a small region, but then again … a few times I have had to redo an entire grid because an editor disliked a single word.
Today most crossword constructors use software that can fill a grid much more quickly than a human could do it by hand. But in those days, you did it one word at a time. Write a word in the grid, and then start writing in words to cross it, and keep going … usually until you reach an impasse. Then you start over and keep starting over until you don’t reach an impasse. And then you do it over and over again for every region of the grid.
So it really can be a big deal when an editor asks you to change one single word. I hadn’t had so much trouble removing a bra since my honeymoon the first time I got married. (I did get better at it over the years, though.)
But those were the rules; you assumed that all crossword solvers have excessively delicate sensibilities. And here’s how bad it was: Once I submitted a theme to an editor called “A Change of Clothing.” Each of the theme answers had an article of clothing in it that was not clothing in context. Such as “sock it to me,” “trail blazer,” “Bible belt,” and so on.
But the editor had drawn a heavy red line through one answer and wrote next to it “No lingerie, please!’ What was the offending phrase? “Pink slip!” I had mentioned one of the unmentionables!
But eventually things loosened up. The word “bra” began to appear in puzzles clued as “Bathing suit top.” Somehow it made everything OK to clue it not as underwear, but as bathing attire that looks like underwear.
However I think it was “The Beverly Hillbillies” that humanized the bra just enough for it to slip into crossword grids. It was that iconic episode in which Elly May and Jed saw a bra for the very first time. And what did they think it was? A double-barrel slingshot!
Enough people laughed at that scene for underwear jokes to become acceptable in polite company, and that opened the door in the crossword industry as well. So I will always be grateful to Elly May and Jed. And I will always thank them for their support.