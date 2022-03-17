Spring is in the air.
Air is in the air.
But this air wasn’t always there.
Four and a half billion years ago, Earth’s air was very different.
Four and a half billion years ago, there was no free oxygen in the air.
The limited evidence suggests that early on, Earth itself was no more than an alley of marbles and boulders, sharing an atmosphere of hydrogen and helium with the entire solar system, which at the time featured a newly glowing Sun surrounded by an army of jockeying meteors. Oxygen existed, but as atoms combined with other elements. Nothing seemed breathable.
It was a strange time. The meteors collided and coalesced into planets. The Earth was hot, the atmosphere was toxic, the ground was bald and bubbly.
When the communal atmosphere blew away via solar wind as the sun’s nuclear fusion-powered core kicked up and Earth’s roiling belly belched out fire and lava and vapor, Earth built a new atmosphere from the effluvia, dropping the steam and carbon dioxide the volcanics pumped out. The steam rained out into oceans. Carbon dioxide washed into those oceans. Left behind in the air was nitrogen, which today makes up three-fourths of our atmosphere. But there was no free oxygen; oxygen is tricky to keep around because it is very reactive and sticks chemically to almost everything. Only after rusting all of its surroundings can oxygen accumulate anywhere.
Something must have synthesized scads of it like a spigot.
Something transformed a planetary atmosphere from friend to foe for life forms that were already there; from hostile to hospitable for those yet to come.
Something like cyanobacteria were there.
Cyanobacteria are microscopic creatures which use sunlight energy to rearrange the atoms in water and carbon dioxide into sugar and free oxygen during photosynthesis, using some of the sugar and oxygen to store energy for their own life processes and venting the rest. They have been doing so for billions of years. Bacteria leave few fossil clues, but a few mats of bacterial mucus dating from 3.5 billion years ago have been found solidified into rocks.
The slow exhale of free oxygen by the cyanobacteria fizzed into the oceans, changing the water chemistry over a billion years, then gradually seeped into the air, transforming the Earth’s atmosphere. By 600 million years ago, oceans were prolific with life, even before the oxygen in the atmosphere ramped up to 20 percent, where it is now very breathable.
Animal life as we know it, from lions to tigers to bears, requires plenty of oxygen in the atmosphere. Even the dinosaurs, which have come and gone since the oxygen levels reached 15 percent, could not have existed for most of Earth’s 4.5 billion years.
In today’s deep dark oceans, at sites where volcanic geysers flood the local ocean waters with a sauna of chemicals, many living bacteria metabolize these chemicals independently of oxygen. They use only the local effluvium. Many of these organisms could not tolerate the toxicity of the oxygen-laced environment at the surface.
Orange juicemilk, in a parallel universe not so long ago in upstate New York, is perhaps as incompatible in our stomachs as the early atmosphere would be to our physiology. Orange juicemilk is a glass of milk with a dollop of orange juice stirred in like a shot of bourbon. It curdles like a mug of mud with a mat of mucus. It fossilizes in your stomach like a colony of cyanobacteria.
It tastes toxic. Dad fed it to us for breakfast. Breakfast was planned years in advance: bowls of cereal on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Eggs on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Eggs or pancakes on Saturdays. Every breakfast began with a glass of orange juice. Every breakfast ended with a glass of milk. The transition, like cyanobacteria introducing a new environment to an old, inciting death and destruction for the old order, was juicemilk. In a household where rinsing out a meniscus of juice at the bottom of a glass wasted a perfectly good swallow, juicemilk was the crossover to a milk finale. Vitamin C and calcium in the same gulp! But it tasted like effluvium.
Today we happily breathe the hospitable effluvium of cyanobacteria, with or without the orange juice.
Joy Moses-Hall teaches physics and astronomy at Pitt Community College. She has a doctorate in oceanography and is the author of the novel Wretched Refuge. Follow @jmoseshall on Facebook.