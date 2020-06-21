All the kids were wearing what has become the traditional “bank robber” apparel: face masks and bandanas for the quarantine that make you look like you’re going to a bank heist. But today it was about the food bank.
Instead of saying to the teller “Put the money in the bag …” they would be putting food into bags for distribution to hungry people. Our church’s youth pastor had sent out an email asking for volunteers to help bag food for our church’s food pantry. I gave my granddaughter a ride to the church and they let me stay and help. It was an eye-opening experience.
A food pantry often has a “work in progress” kind of look; it’s clean but disheveled, like your hair right after you wash it. Because lots of stuff is coming in from the food bank and lots of stuff is going out to the community. A church, on the other hand, often has a pristine look-but-don’t-touch neatness about it that makes you hope you didn’t track in any mud. So seeing part of our church being used as a food pantry gave me a new and welcome perspective on things. It was as if we had changed out of our Sunday-go-to-meeting clothes, rolled up our sleeves, and said, “OK, let’s get to work.”
The food is stored in the fellowship hall. With the quarantine we can’t use it for fellowship with each other the way we used to, so instead it has become a means of reaching out to the larger community. I smiled as I remembered that this room had once been the main sanctuary when the church was first built. The place where the founding mothers and fathers of this community once gathered to worship had become a storehouse for outreach. What better reminder could there be that worship should lead to service?
So the kids went to work, bagging in pairs, as one would hold the bag open, the other would stuff it with cans and boxes and bags. Today it was four cans of tuna, two cans of beans, one bag of cereal, four cups of fruit, two cans of veggies. The baggers moved down a long line of stacks food. It was like a covered dish dinner, where you grab more food than you can possibly eat and then come back for more. But for once you could come back for seconds, and thirds, and fourths without getting a tummy ache. Just keep coming until the job is done.
The food piled up everywhere. Soon every horizontal surface in the room was covered with bulging grocery bags. The next morning, they would be distributed beginning at 9:30.
The need just keeps getting bigger. The most recent church newsletter reported that in January this ministry had served 105 individuals from 43 households. Those numbers have steadily increased through May, during which 1,261 individuals had been served from 356 families.
When we finished, everyone gathered on the church patio for subs and chips. We were tired but happy; food tastes even better when it has been seasoned by sharing food with others.
But my mind kept drifting back to a song. As we were working, someone had left their cell phone lying on the counter to play praise music in the background. One of the songs was “Your Great Name.” And I thought, hey that’s perfect. Because one of His names is “I was hungry and you fed me.”