Q I started cooking at home during COVID and now want to learn more about spices and herbs. Several recipes I am considering call for basil. Can you tell me about it? KM, Winterville
A Congrats on cooking at home. There continues to be more evidence that those who eat at home more often are better able to manage their weight, diabetes, high blood pressure, other chronic conditions and save money. Erika Hines, a senior ECU dietetic student, shares her love of cooking with basil with you. Here is what she wants you to know.
Fresh basil is a popular herb to culinarians and home cooks for the unique flavor that it adds to dishes. One of my favorite ways to use basil is by making pesto. Pesto is a blend of fresh basil, pine nuts, garlic, parmesan cheese and olive oil. It takes about 1 ounce of fresh basil to make one tablespoon of pesto which has 84 calories with the basil contributing only 1 calorie.
Pesto can be used in many ways like spicing up morning eggs or dressing salad. You won’t find a Nutrition Facts label on the basil package but a serving size of around 1 ounce, or approximately five leaves of fresh basil, contains about 9 percent of your Vitamin K and 4 percent of your daily calcium need. Vitamin A, C and manganese also are present in amounts to meet about 1 percent of your daily need.
Basil pairs very well with fresh tomatoes. A favorite breakfast of mine is avocado toast with fresh tomatoes topped with pesto. The pesto can be modified to your liking as well. You can substitute other nuts like walnuts or pecans for the pine nuts or add hemp seeds. Hemp seeds come from the hemp plant cannabis sativa but do not contain psychoactive properties like the cannabis plant. Hemp seeds are rich in essential fatty acids like omega-3 and omega-6, which are heart-healthy.
Fresh basil is used for Mediterranean dishes to garnish pasta or blend into a soup. Basil is an herb of the mint family and is most popular for its aromatic leaves. It’s relatively easy to cultivate, grows quickly, and can be harvested in as little as three weeks when grown from seeds. Unfortunately, with fall upon us, the basil harvest season is over, but you can buy both fresh and dried basil at your local grocery. Usually, recipes call for about ½ cup to 1 cup of chopped basil, but dry basil can be used. One cup of fresh basil is equivalent to around 1/3 cup of dried basil. Loosely packaged organic basil sells for about $3 for half an ounce, as well as packaged “lightly dried” basil for around $4 near the fresh produce section. A container with just over half an ounce of conventional dried basil costs about $3 and is found in the spice aisle.
Beyond flavor and nutrients, basil contains essential oils with components like flavonoids that can have anti-inflammatory effects. Flavonoids are a phytochemical, or the chemical compounds found in plants. Research in animals suggests extracts of basil can decrease inflammation by reducing the expression of inflammatory cytokine mRNA. Cytokines are proteins that can stimulate the inflammatory response in the body. Some experts think it might be beneficial in the same way to humans.
Aromatic herbs like basil, cloves, nutmeg, cinnamon, and bay leaf contain antioxidants. People of some cultures use these oils to treat toothaches and upset stomachs. In our culture, we think about antioxidants as compounds that help prevent cell damage caused by free radicals. Having a good balance between free radicals and antioxidants in the body promotes overall health.
Including herbs like basil may provide some nutrition and other health benefits but since we don’t really know how much you must eat, nor how often you must eat herbs and spices that have compounds with healing properties, they cannot replace medicines your physician prescribed to reduce inflammation or treat other chronic conditions.
We must add a caution to not change or stop using prescribed medications or dietary supplements without first consulting your health professional.