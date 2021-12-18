A holiday concert Sunday by the Eastern North Carolina Suzuki Association is set to celebrate the season and a love of music by students taught to achieve a beautiful tone and a beautiful heart.
The 3 p.m. concert at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd., will follow a theme of giving. Admission is free, but guests are asked to bring a nonperishable food item for the church’s food pantry.
The concert features association members, about 60 to 80 performers from age 6 months to adults, Suzuki instructor and violinist Pattie Kinlaw said.
The thought of teaching a musical instrument to a 6-month-old boggles the mind. But Kinlaw explained.
“The Suzuki approach is a music method combined with a philosophy that embraces the whole development of a child. This quote from Dr. Suzuki comes to mind, ‘Teaching music is not my main purpose. I want to make good citizens, noble human beings. If a child hears fine music from the day of his birth, and learns to play it himself, he develops sensitivity, discipline and endurance. They get a beautiful heart.’”
Kinlaw said that it’s important for parents to think about why they want their child to study music. “It’s easy to get caught up in the challenges and frustrations of learning an instrument. If you can embrace the everyday journey, the end product will be much more satisfying than you ever realized.”
Mary Bennett Billings, a senior at J.H. Rose High School, will be performing in the concert. She grew up going to Suzuki camps and started when she was 5. “It made violin fun for me when I was younger and it’s great to keep the revival going here in Greenville,” she said.
“I think a few benefits of being a Suzuki student is hearing a song one time, I’ll know all the words and how to sing it. It’s even helped with fractions in math and hand eye coordination in other fields,” Billings said. “Being able to play for my parents, grandparents and at church has become a very sweet part of my life. It’s a way that I can show them love because they love it so much as well.”
Allison Sinkhorn’s three children, Maddie, Marshall and Macie, will be performing.
“The Suzuki program has really sparked my children’s love for music,” she said. “There’s a camaraderie among the students, and I’m so grateful we have such a great local group. The kids have worked hard all year, and I’m excited to see them showcase all they’ve learned while we get to enjoy the songs of the season!”
Kinlaw, who performs professionally with Hank, Pattie and the Current, is approaching her 20th year teaching. The instructors within the organization have a range from 10 to 50 years of teaching experience, including Kinlaw’s beginning instructor, Jon Shaw.
Having come full circle from young student to instructor, Kinlaw is enthusiastic about the Eastern North Carolina Suzuki Association.
“If it wasn’t for Joanne Bath, we would not have so many musicians here in ENC. She initially started our Suzuki community over 50 years ago, often accompanied by her late husband, Charles Bath, and has influenced countless musicians over these years, locally and globally,” she said.
“My mother heard about Joanne Bath through a friend of hers and started my older brother at age 4 in Jon Shaw’s Pre-Twinkle class, as well as myself, 4 years later. From then I went to study with Mamie Dixon and Joanne Bath.”
She explains that the method is usually learned parallel with learning a language, from a very young age. It can be visualized as an equilateral triangle, depicting the partnership of the student, parent, teacher as all equal parts allowing the child to succeed and reach their maximum potential.
The acting president of the association is Elizabeth Wilson, acting secretary, Pattie Kinlaw, and Treasurer, Laura Eis.
Sunday’s concert will include a mix of classical and holiday music mostly from a large group with a piano accompanist, and a few small groups. “We will feature our Suzuki early childhood education class led by Dawn Rockwell (ages 0-3), Pre-Twinklers led by Leigh Sypawka (beginners), classical guitar, violas, cellos and violins,” Kinlaw said.
“The children are very excited about the concert,” Kinlaw said. “I find them particularly excited around Christmastime. And, of course, all their number one fans … parents, grandparents.”
The concert is sure to embody the spirit of Kinlaw’s favorite Suzuki quote: “Beautiful tone, beautiful heart.”