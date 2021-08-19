We were on the lake, and the yellowjackets were buzzing around our beverages. A friend who is allergic to bees and wasps said she had her EpiPen (emergency epinephrine injector) and was not afraid.
“When was the last time you were stung?” I asked. She thought for a minute and could not recall.
“It’s been a very long time,” she said. “I might have been a child.”
We are both in our 60th year. I cannot imagine the level of vigilance that has allowed her to avoid bee stings for so long. It set me to thinking about the last time I was stung. It had been years, but I definitely was not a child.
I had assumed that being stung so many times during my life might be the reason bee stings do not carry the threat of death for me. But what, I wondered, if it’s been so long that the inoculation has worn off? Should I be carrying around an EpiPen?
A few days later, my answer flew out of the old pumphouse and nailed me on the forearm. There was swelling for about a day, but I survived. From the way I screamed and ran to my mommy’s house, however, no one would know that bee stings are not a major threat for me.
“What in the world?” Mom asked as I ran onto her screened porch, leaving a weed wacker, ear protection, gloves and hat along the path of retreat.
“Wasps!” I yelped.
The days of well water on the farm are long past, and the pumphouse is now a storage shed for grass-cutting equipment. A veritable wasp haven, it has open eaves and plenty of cracks and holes where critters can access the interior. My bee-allergic friend would never go near that shed.
When I reached in to retrieve tools, the weed wacker bumped a piece of wood where wasps were building a nest. They scrambled so fast I barely had time to turn and run.
These were standard “red devil” wasps. They are usually easier to spot than, say, ground-nesting yellowjackets, which are particularly mean. Sometimes a yellowjacket will hit and run. Other times they will crawl around looking for just the right spot to sink their little dagger.
The worst sting I have experienced, though, was from the dreaded black (bald-faced) hornet. I was a teenager and apparently had rolled the hornet down with the window of my pickup.
As I was driving down the road with my arm resting on the window opening, the angry bug was trying to find his way out of the door compartment. He decided to sting his way out.
The soft tissue on the underside of the arm, just above the elbow, has to be one of the worst places to be stung by a hornet.
When we were kids, my mother would place wet cigarette tobacco on our bee stings purportedly to draw out the venom. The other day, she came at me with a remedy I had not heard of.
“Here,” she said, pulling a green wad from her mouth,” let me put this on the sting.”
“What is it?” I demanded.
“It’s plantain,” she said, a broadleaf weed that grows in the yard. “It’s edible, and it has lots of uses.”
I took a pass on Mom’s “mountain EpiPen” and allowed her to cake moist baking soda over the sting. No doubt my mother’s saliva has healing properties. Plantain I’m not so sure about.
Had this been a black hornet attack, I might feel differently.