Please stay well and safe. Eat an extra serving of fruit today. Walk a few more minutes. Wash your hands often. Wear a face covering and stay 6 feet apart. You might enjoy the blog by my friend Alice on shopping only every three weeks for groceries. See https://alicehenneman.com/2020/07/13/10-ways-i-limited-grocery-shopping-to-once-every-3-weeks/
Q I never ate beans growing up. Can you tell me more about which ones are healthy and how I might incorporate them in my diet? I hear eating them gives you gas, and I am afraid of gas. — GK, Winterville
A Beans can be an easy and heart-healthy addition to your favorite meals. Benjamin Estorge, an ECU dietetic senior has some information for you.
The best thing about beans is that you really can’t go wrong with any variety. In addition to being low in calories and high in protein, beans are full of dietary fiber. We all know that fiber keeps you regular, but did you know that high-fiber foods are full of heart-healthy benefits?
Consuming beans can help lower LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol) and blood triglycerides or fat in the blood. This trend can help prevent the formation of plaque in your blood vessels, lowering your risk for stroke and heart attack. You may even lower your blood pressure!
Beans also play an important role in the MIND diet, a diet developed at Rush University Medical Center by Martha Morris to protect your mind and prevent dementia. The MIND diet encourages you to eat more vegetables, berries, lean meats, whole grains, olive oil and, you guessed it, beans. It recommends 3-4 servings of beans a week, so eat beans as part of a balanced diet to take better care of your mind.
Beans are easy to incorporate into your favorite meals. Why not introduce chickpeas to your favorite salad? These round, peanut-colored beans add a unique flavor and texture to keep your taste buds engaged. If you enjoy Mexican food, black beans make a great addition to any burrito or taco, and kidney beans are right at home in any homemade soup or chili.
If you live in the South, you’ve probably tried refried beans at a cookout or dinner party. Those are pinto beans, Contrary to popular belief, refried beans are not really “fried.” The name is derived from the Spanish dish, “frijoles refritos,” meaning “well-fried beans.”
While they aren’t fried in oil, many recipes call for the beans to cook in lard. The calories per one cup for refried beans is 367 compared with pintos at 245 calories, chickpeas at 210 calories and black beans at 110. If you want the heart-healthy benefits of the pinto beans without the drawbacks, look for a recipe that calls for vegetable broth.
You can’t go wrong with any of these bean options, so try a variety. They all have about 10-15 grams of dietary fiber.
What’s that old saying? “Beans beans, they’re good for your heart, the more you eat, the more” … well, you know the rest. Unfortunately, if you do not have a habit of eating beans, they will probably make you a bit gassy. The culprit? The same fiber mentioned earlier.
Most beans contain a fiber known as galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS). The GOS is fermented by your gut bacteria, producing gas. There is nothing dangerous about this process, but it may cause a little nutrient discomfort. Luckily, your gut adapts when you maintain the bean eating habit.
An analysis published to the Nutrition journal examined three studies comparing the flatulence of participants consuming steady diets with a half cup of pinto beans, black-eyed peas, vegetarian baked beans and canned carrots, respectively, for eight weeks. By week four of the study, each group reported a return to normalcy for their gassy stomachs.
So, if you stick to the recommended three servings per week in the MIND diet, you should move past the gas fast. But for those who want to ease the process, here are some tips.
1. Using dried beans? Soak them in plain water for approximately 12 hours to maximize the elimination of gas-causing components.
2. Canned beans are lower in GOS, making them a good option to minimize gas.
3. Drink more water and ease into the beans. Smaller servings and increased fluids allow your body to adapt to the extra fiber.
Beans are an easy and tasty way to a strong mind and a healthy heart. While the gas can be a pain, the temporary struggle is worth the reward, so add beans to your dinner plate today!