“I turned a Cadillac into a Corvette.”
The leather-jacketed, chiseled veteran was talking about his Harley-Davidson, a red and black 99 FLHT (Electra Glide Standard) touring model. “I purchased it new on my 50th birthday!” Gary Camarro said with an appropriate degree of pride, “So it’s 21 years old and has seen some updates on handling and performance.”
But Camarro and 18 other bikers didn’t gather at the Sheetz near Peaden’s Grill to show off their respective rides. They came to honor a brother.
Camarro’s friend, George James, had been battling cancer for some time and was at the stage where he felt like he had done all he could do to fight it. They’d seen each other through some good times, not only bike rides, as in motorcycling, but also the other kind, as in bicycling, including cross-country excursions, and kayaking. They met through a local kayaking meetup group.
“One of my many memories with George and his wife, Bridget, was when the three of us took off from Greenville, rode our bicycles to Hatteras island, up the Outerbanks,” Camarro said. “George was our support; he would ride his motorcycle with his camper in tow, ahead of the route, and meet us for lunch and then find our next home for the night. That was my first experience in bicycle touring.”
Now that George was sick, Camarro wanted to show his support by visiting, but it wasn’t recommended due to COVID restrictions. That’s when he began talking to George’s wife, Bridget, about options. And his thoughts turned to a ride.
“Once the plans started to come together, there was a lot of energy in contacting friends and family,“ Camarro said. “George’s son and daughter were both instrumental in letting people know about the surprise.”
“I know a lot of people, being in the area for some 45 years,” he said. He’s not currently in a motorcycle club, he explained, though he was when he was “a little bit wilder and crazier.”
From Connecticut originally, Camarro was drafted into the service in 1969 and served a tour of duty in Vietnam. His last station was Seymour Johnson. So what brought him to Greenville? “Women and song,” he laughs.
But once here, he settled down and had a family, working first in a partnership at a motorcycle shop then for several pharmaceutical companies, beginning with Burroughs Wellcome and ending with Mayne Pharma. He was forced to retire due to health issues of his own. Having dealt with multiple rotator cuff injuries then cancer, he knew first-hand some of the challenges his friend had faced. His own cancer treatment had taken its toll. At its worst he wasn’t able to eat and had a feeding tube, losing at least 30 pounds, including a lot of muscle. And maybe that increased his sense of urgency to show support.
And so, on the day known commercially as Black Friday, when many are traditionally out hunting deals, a line of motorcycles pulled out of the parking lot in solidarity and headed down N.C. 11 in the direction of Parmele. Once they arrived, they paraded, honked horns and revved engines, circling George’s driveway as Bridget helped him to the porch. Some of the riders left words of encouragement for him in a notebook before they headed back to Greenville.
This wasn’t the first time Camarro mobilized his friends and neighbors. Using the Nextdoor app, he started a bicycle group in Winterville. “We were riding around the community, in safe neighborhoods. It didn’t matter what kind of bicycle you had. We were just enjoying ourselves, and conversation, 8 mph, sometimes 10, an hour or an hour and a half.”
A certified YogaFit instructor, Camarro taught at the Greenville Aquatics and Fitness Center prior to his health problems and is interested in providing something of a “Yoga for Seniors” class in the Winterville area where he lives.
At 71, Camarro is living proof of an active lifestyle’s benefits. His fitness discipline may have helped him get through some of his health crises, and he enjoys sharing it with kindred spirits. He’s not talking about slowing down anytime soon.
Cancer doesn’t stop because of COVID. Apparently, a man who can make a Corvette out of a Cadillac has more than mechanical wherewithal to mobilize a community on a mission of creative compassion.
Sadly, George James’ battle with cancer ended on Dec.1, four days after his friends rallied to give him their final tribute of brotherhood.