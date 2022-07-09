This is a story about inclusivity and Harley-Davidson bikers.
Susan, my wife and best adventure friend, likes yard sales. It’s an occasional Saturday morning game for her. As one of her yard sale buddies, a fisherman, told me, “It’s like fishing, you never know what you’re gonna land.”
One morning, on her return, Susan proudly displayed matching Harley-Davidson T-shirts. She couldn’t wait for me to try mine on.
In life, I’ve found that one thing leads to another. One day, wearing our “new” T-shirts, Susan, on a whim, has me pull into the local Harley-Davidson dealer for a look around. Susan, always on the lookout, eyes a flyer for a Harley-Davidson rally the next Saturday.
“Let’s go,” she exclaims, without hesitation. “Are you kidding! We’re not bikers and, for that matter, know nothing about Harleys or any other motorbike,” I reply, knowing full well we’d be at the Harley rally the next Saturday.
The rally location was way in the countryside, down a poorly paved back road, and into the woods. We approached — Calvin apprehensive, Susan energetic. Most zoomed in on bikes; I nervously idled in my Jeep Cherokee. The burly fellow at the entrance was friendly enough, looked us over, and waved us in.
The obscure location and “guard” at the entrance gave the feel of entering a secret society of some sort. Uncomfortable for me, but I told myself the flyer advertising the rally was public, and no one asked for a membership card.
Our T-shirts in full display, we exited our SUV and stepped into a Harley wonderland. Bikes everywhere, Harleys all. Bikers milling around, roaring firepit, huge cast iron pot with stew stirring, several grills loaded with all kinds of meat, everyone in Harley apparel. And friendly. Very.
We milled around, chatting with folk, making new friends. I relaxed. I love venison, so we lingered at that grill, enjoying our conversation with other bikers. The talk turned to the particulars of Harley bikes. Susan and I hung in as best we could.
“I just bought a used Screamin’ Eagle, got it for a steal,” one biker proudly proclaimed. We nodded approvingly. “And what do you think about the 1030ci?” another biker asked. And so the conversation went. Very technical and interesting, although we didn’t know what they were talking about. Nevertheless, we enjoyed it, smiling and nodding.
And then Jake, who had proudly conversed about his new bike, leaned over, and in a quite non-threatening manner, asked rhetorically, “You don’t really own Harleys, do you?”
Busted. We looked sheepish, forced a smile, and came clean. “You’re right. We don’t own or ride Harleys. We saw the rally flyer and thought it would be interesting and fun. I hope that’s OK.”
Immediately, Jake stuck out his hand (the second time we’d shaken hands), “No problem, my friend. The venison is almost ready, and Rex here is the best griller on site. You’re in the right place.”
While waiting for food, Jake informed us of the best first Harley and who present might accommodate us with a used one. His girlfriend, Arizona, didn’t hesitate to offer a different opinion about the model to start with. The venison was, indeed, excellent.
On first glance, this may sound like just a good story. I did attend the rally for a fun adventure. However, leaving the event, both Susan and I said our hearts were enlarged, and we were humbled by the genuine hospitality, even after being “busted.”
It seems Harley bikers can have a lot to teach about friendliness to all, including those who don’t automatically fit in. And maybe there’s a Harley in my future, to go along with the T-shirt. Next rally — perhaps the legendary Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.