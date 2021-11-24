My parents taught me to say “Please” and “Thank-you.”
Words expressing gratitude may have more going for them than my parents realized, and most certainly a lot more than I realized at a young age.
For one day, in preparation to write this column, I focused on being thankful for ways I’m blessed. Some results: I mostly forgot about an annoying pain, gave a waiter a bigger tip than usual, saw blooming sunflowers I hadn’t noticed before, solved a nagging problem that had eluded me, and smiled more. In general, I wasn’t so focused on myself and my issues, but, rather, I looked outward, experiencing and enjoying others and my environment.
There’s plenty of you who are already there, i.e., living a life of gratitude. So, this column is for those souls who, like me, can get self-absorbed and inward, missing the sunflowers beside the road.
In a fascinating story in Luke (chapter 17), Jesus healed 10 lepers. Only one gave thanks. Leprosy is a horrible disease, damaging nerves and skin, chewing away at extremities, and often resulting in social rejection. I’ve seen leper colonies, and the vivid images stick in my mind. The point is that Jesus made a huge contribution to the lives of 10 afflicted individuals, but only one turned back to express gratitude.
Another, more hopeful, biblical reference is Paul, the first-century church organizer who wrote letters to churches he established. Paul can be severe, even harsh in his letters, and rubs many the wrong way. But I’ve always admired that he always — with one exception — found something to thank his readers for, before launching into his main subject.
The Corinthian church gave Paul more headaches than any other with its gross immorality, getting drunk on communion wine, lawsuits and petty divisions. Yet, he finds reason to be grateful for the Corinthians, before addressing their despicable behavior. The one exception to this letter-writing pattern is the letter to the Galatian churches. I won’t provide an explanation here, other than to say Paul was so angry at these churches and his message to them was of such urgency that he skipped the thanksgiving altogether.
Sanskrit is one of the languages of many religious texts in Asia. I’ve not studied Sanskrit formally but many years ago a student persuaded me to study it with him. We sat on my den floor for weeks, gaining an elementary knowledge of this beautiful language. I remember the word for gratitude, which strikes me as relevant here, in that it takes us to another level in understanding gratitude.
Gratitude in Sanskrit is derived from two words: cultivated and consciousness. There’re a lot of Sanskrit words for consciousness, an important topic in religion, and I’m not getting deep in the weeds here on that. But, using this word as a launching point, I’ll assert that being a person of gratitude and expressing that throughout one’s life, is a cultivated virtue, one reflecting maturity, character and wisdom.
Down at the shop, the mechanic doesn’t labor to pull the old grease out of the joint. The mechanic pumps the grease gun, and the old, useless grease is pushed out in the process. Gratitude is not a magic bullet for our societal ills, but maybe moving more of it through our lives and communication can help bring civility, respect and productive cooperation as we address challenges in our lives and communities, while pushing out old, detrimental “grease.”
Gratitude, of course, may not always be the appropriate lead action. Debate, critique, and a variety of responses other than gratitude may be called for. It does seem, however, that our culture, politics, and communities could benefit from a renewed appreciation and expression of thankfulness, viewing the world through the lens of gratitude.
Rather than “Thanksgiving Day,” we might consider “Thanksgiving Week” or “Thanksgiving Year.” Or “life.” I’ll close with a thank you to readers of this column and many others who are my gratitude teachers.