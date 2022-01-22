I was kicked off Facebook. You may be asking, what in the world did Calvin do to get kicked off social media? Here’s my story, with its twists and turns, and a lesson or two.
It all started when I read the book, “Scam Me If You Can: Simple Strategies to Outsmart Today’s Rip-off Artists,” authored by Frank Abagnale, who also wrote “Catch Me If You Can,” made into a movie by the same name. I’m not interested in the controversies surrounding Abagnale and his claims. In today’s world seemingly filled to the brim with con artists and scams, I did find helpful some of his advice in “Scam Me If You Can.” I bet someone could get elected anything from president on down by promising to end scams and put these crooks in jail.
Back to my story. Be careful about giving out your birthdate, as it’s one more piece of information swindlers use to steal your identity. Although it wasn’t for public view, I did have my date of birth in my Facebook account personal profile. So, just to be extra safe, after reading Scam Me If You Can, I changed my date of birth to January 1, 2020.
Within a few days, I received a notice from Facebook that my account was disabled because I was too young to have an account. Imagine that. Not allowing a one-year-old to use Facebook. The notice said I could appeal the decision by submitting a photo of my driver’s license, proving I was age-eligible to have an account.
Facebook promised, “We’ll take another look at your account. 1 — If we find you’re old enough, you’ll be able to use Facebook again. 2 — If we still find you’re not old enough to be on Facebook, your account will be permanently disabled.” Facebook also said, “It usually takes us just over a day to review your information.”
I didn’t want to lose the account, so I — not so wisely as it turned out — sent Facebook a photo of my driver’s license. A day passed, a week, a month. No response. I’ll summarize several subsequent interactions by saying that I tried, unsuccessfully, to get back into my account. Whenever I followed Facebook’s instructions, I got entangled in loops or hit dead ends. No luck recovering my old account, even though I meticulously followed every direction. Conclusion: Facebook discriminates against 1-year-olds. We don’t matter to them! And, to make it worse, now Facebook has my birthdate and my driver’s license number.
The unintended sweet consequence is that for a year I’ve been free of Facebook social media. I hadn’t spent an inordinate amount of time on Facebook in years past, but I realized I clocked more time than was healthy for me.
I reflected on the last year using Facebook, calculating the number of hours spent. I saw the light, clearly, when I weighed the value to my life of that social media time (the value is not zero) against spending those minutes reading quality books, watching PBS, calling my mom, spending quality time with family, talking with friends, playing with dog Shanti, watching deer and squirrels from the back deck, doing hatha yoga or even sitting quietly doing nothing. So, thank you, Mark Zuckerberg, for kicking me off your platform.
Following my year sabbatical, I opened a new account, since I couldn’t salvage my old one. But I don’t waste time on Facebook now. I use it briefly for specific purposes. Social media can play a valuable role in our lives and in society, if we use it wisely and keep it from dulling our critical thinking skills, shortening our already thin attention spans, and isolating us from genuine fellowship with others.
As for my new account, don’t tell Mark, but while I’m no longer 1 year old, I didn’t give my exact correct birth date for my new account. If Mark finds out and kicks me off again, no big loss.