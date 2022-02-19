During a several years-long research project, I made dozens of long visits to North Carolina prisons, first Raleigh’s Central Prison, then Eastern Correctional Center, and finally a minimum-security facility. North Carolina prisons provide more humane incarceration than prisons generally have through time and across the planet, but even North Carolina prisons are depressing places.
Generally, prisons certainly don’t provide contexts conducive for good writing. However, some amazing literary pieces, famous and influential, were generated during incarceration. Paul, the first-century apostle of Christianity, wrote letters from prison, “prison epistles” we call them. One of my favorite Bible books is Philemon, a one papyri page, often overlooked, letter Paul wrote to a slaveowner and maybe deserving of its own column one day. It’s Paul’s most upbeat, optimistic letter and is especially compelling, given that the author was incarcerated.
Moving centuries down history lane, John Bunyan’s 17th century Pilgrim’s Progress is a classic allegory, written from a jail cell. A man named Christian (some allegories are easy to interpret), with a burden (sin) on his back and carrying a book under his arm (yes, that’s the Bible book), journeys over glorious mountains and through murky swamps of life, meeting along the way Hypocrisy, Giant Despair, Much-Afraid, Ignorance, Faithful, Hopeful, and many others.
A gripping collection, Letters and Papers from Prison, flowed from the pen of Christian theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer and was smuggled out of a Nazi prison by sympathetic guards. Bonhoeffer, no pacifist, was imprisoned and then executed — hanged — for being implicated in an assassination plot against Hitler. Although not a prison writing, one book’s title, The Cost of Discipleship, gives a taste of Bonhoeffer’s genius for turning a phrase. In my well-worn copy, I have double underlined these famous words, “When God calls a man, He bids him come and die.”
Many other writings from prison merit mention in a longer column, but in this month, Black History Month, I’ll end on a letter gaining my increased admiration with every read, a personal tradition for me each February. It’s the famous “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” first written by Martin Luther King Jr. on scraps of paper and now available on the internet.
I probably heard of King’s letter prior, but my first clear memory of it capturing my attention is while drinking Russian tea with my major professor and fellow students in seminary. Dr. Donald Cook was a demanding teacher, pressing down hard on us in that seminar on the difficult Greek texts of Luke and Paul. Our small group of seven met in his long office, in one of the old Wake Forest College buildings in Wake Forest. On short breaks from Greek, sipping tea, Dr. Cook relaxed with us, chatting freely.
Dr. Cook marched with Dr. King. It was in a conversation about civil rights that my professor shared about King’s letter, written by King as a political prisoner from the Birmingham jail. Dr. Cook turned his considerable exegetical skills, usually applied to scripture, to King’s letter. The 10-minute tea break beautifully extended to about 30 as my teacher explored the moral, tactical, economic, psychological, biblical and theological features of that great letter.
In the letter Dr. King refers to two of his fellow prison authors named in this column, the Apostle Paul and John Bunyan. Bonhoeffer could easily have found a place since King used Adolf Hitler’s Germany as an example of unjust laws. Of course, not all prison literature is inspiriting; Hitler wrote Mein Kamph from prison.
Prisons are usually built for criminals, but some courageous, heroic leaders have transformed steel bars into sacred space for the production of words that inspire, instruct, and, in the words of King in his prison letter, help us “meet the challenge of this decisive hour” and “stand up for the best in the American dream.”
I end with three of my favorite lines in King’s letter: “So the question is not whether we will be extremist, but what kind of extremists we will be. Will we be extremists for hate, or will we be extremists for love? Will we be extremists for the preservation of injustice, or will we be extremists for the cause of justice?”