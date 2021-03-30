Our waters are beginning to warm again, however hypothermia continues to be a significant risk for boaters.
This week water temperatures were still under around 60 degrees Fahrenheit. The colder the water, the greater chance of death if you get immersed.
That’s why the U.S. Coast Guard is reminding boaters to be prepared for cold water if an emergency forces them to evacuate their vessel.
Learn to recognize the symptoms of hypothermia. They are listed here in order of severity:
1. Shivering, slurred speech, and blurred vision.
2. Blush lips and fingernails
3. Loss of feeling in extremities
4. Cold, bluish skin
5. Confusion
6. Dizziness
7. Rigidity in extremities
8. Unconsciousness
9. Coma
10. Death
There are four stages of cold-water immersion:
Stage 1: Initial “cold shock” occurs in the first 3-5 minutes of immersion in cold water.
Stage 2: Short-term “swim failure” occurs 3-30 minutes following immersion in cold water.
Stage 3: Long-term immersion hypothermia sets in after 30 minutes…cold water robs the body of heat 25 times faster than cold air.
Stage 4: Post-immersion collapse occurs during or after rescue.
Your chance of surviving cold water immersion depends on having sufficient floatation to keep your head above water, controlling your breathing, having timely rescue by yourself or others and retaining body heat.
Prepare for boating in cold water conditions by always wearing a secured life jacket. Always wear layered clothing for insulation. Equip your boat with a means for re-entry (ladder, sling, etc.) to use if you should fall into the water
Of course, the best prevention is to take all measures necessary to avoid capsizing your boat or falling into the cold water in the first place.
Capt. David Silberstein is with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 20-06, Washington, N.C.