Please remain cautious and continue to wear your mask in crowded places even if you are vaccinated, wash your hands frequently, eat healthily and be physically active. Help defeat COVID 19.Q My doctor said my Hemoglobin A1c is slightly above normal range and diagnosed me with prediabetes. I am well informed about nutrition and believe I am eating a very healthy diet. Because of this, she suggested I try continuous blood glucose monitoring (CGM) for two weeks. We learned my healthy lunch made my blood sugar spike higher than my goal. I really like a lunch of low-fat yogurt with active cultures, reduced-fat crackers (usually Triscuits or Good Thins), fresh fruit (usually a banana or mandarin orange) and a small piece of chocolate. How do you suggest I improve my lunch? KM, Greenville
A Your lunch options are all healthy but when eaten together at the same meal it appears to be too much carbohydrate for your body to handle at that time of day. I asked Julia Firnhaber, a second-year Brody medical student to make some suggestions. Julia has been volunteering this summer with Kay Craven, a dietitian and certified diabetes education specialist and the director of nutrition for ECU Physicians.
Yogurt, crackers, fruit and chocolate all contain carbohydrates or carbs for short. You appear to be consuming at least 80 grams of carbs, even while following the recommended serving sizes on the packages. Because you were able to measure your blood sugar response with a CGM you were able to see that this amount of carbs caused a blood glucose spike for you at lunchtime. The number of servings of carbs a person should have within a day varies based on his/her personal calorie needs, activity level and health goals.
The spike in blood sugar is because your body is showing signs of insulin resistance, meaning your body isn’t using its insulin very well. When it’s working at its best, insulin helps the body take the carbs you eat, turn them into sugar, also known as glucose, and move it from the blood to the body’s cells to use for energy. If you are insulin resistant and eat a large amount of carbs, they still turn into sugar but get stuck in the bloodstream, raising your blood sugar.
Insulin resistance can vary throughout the day, so if you really want to stick to the yogurt you are eating, maybe try and move it to breakfast, mid-morning snack, or dessert and see if that makes a difference in your blood sugar. Although one person might consume 80 grams of carbs at lunch and not have a glucose spike, another person like you may have a spike. Spacing carbs in smaller amounts throughout the day is one way to help your body regulate these spikes. You can get an individualized plan from your health care provider and a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN).
In addition to spacing out your carbs, swapping higher for lower carb options may help you still eat your favorite food combinations while keeping your blood sugars under control. Yogurt can be a sneaky source of carbs because of the natural milk sugars and the added sugars in sweetened yogurts. I would look for one that has no added sugar and less than 5 grams of carbs. I found two great lower-carb yogurts in a local grocery store that you might try.
Two Good, a low-fat Greek yogurt, has 3 grams of carbs in a 5.3 oz cup that comes in many flavors. It is sweetened with stevia, which doesn’t add calories or carbs. A single serving cup also has 80 calories, 2 grams of fat, and 12 grams of protein. Fage nonfat plain 0% Greek yogurt has a much different flavor profile and 5 grams of carbs in a 6 oz. cup. You could mix your fruit into it for some flavor and sweetness. Or you could stir in a bit of vanilla extract and cinnamon to add taste without extra carbs or calories. A single serving without added fruit has 90 calories, 0 grams of fat, and 18 grams of protein.
Readers may have seen commercials for the CMG technology that lets you track your blood sugar without sticking your finger. At this time, typically only individuals who have been diagnosed with diabetes and using insulin are prescribed to use a CGM. A person using CMG, wears a small sensor on the back of her arm or on her stomach. The sensor tests the blood sugar every few minutes and transmits the data to a monitor.
Some systems have a monitor that works with the insulin pump a person with diabetes may use to adjust their insulin. The data are downloaded to a computer program that shows when blood sugar goes up and when and how fast it comes down. Other systems have a monitor that is a small handheld device used to scan the sensor on the arm whenever the wearer likes to check his blood sugar.You were fortunate to be able to afford this technology as most insurance only covers the cost of the scanner and sensors for people with diabetes who are on insulin. You could get similar results by taking snapshots of your blood sugar throughout the day using finger sticks. As CGM becomes more widely available, they may be used more often as a treatment tool for those with diabetes and not on insulin or for those with prediabetes who are trying to tweak their diet to keep their blood sugar in the goal range.