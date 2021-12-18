To what lengths must a dancer go to summon the harmonies of the season?
In music, length begets pitch. The length of vibrations on a string, or in a wind instrument, or across a drumhead, tunes to an acoustic sound. The short strings of a violin and the short tube of a piccolo sing out higher pitches than the long strings of a cello and the long tube of a flute. Doubling the length causes a full octave drop.
This harmony of the lengths was a fascination of Pythagoras, the ancient Greek known for three-four-five triangles, and he imagined this kind of spacing governed the astronomical placing of the planets and thus provided a celestial Harmony of the Spheres to the sky.
Percussion instruments, from triangle to timpani, follow the same length-to-sound rule, though sometimes in an elaborate glissade of pulsation, jingling along the way to a harmony of the beat.
When a string or horn or drum vibrates, it trembles the air around it, sending the air squeezing and stretching like an accordion, off to the nearest ear, rattling the eardrum and middle bones in harmony with the accordion, tapping on the oval window to the inner ear and setting off an electrical translation that matches the harmony of the sound to a nerve pulse that rings in the brain, so that a song played on an instrument relays both pattern and tone to the inner musician. Outside vibrations beget a harmony in the ears.
The harmony of balladeers dancing on a Christmas stage in 1981 was quite different.
Alas, the harmony of the beat didn’t quite match the harmony of the feet.
The Coast Guard Academy Cadet Christmas show was a public event, attended mostly by cadets, officers, local townspeople, and possibly Continental dignitaries. The women’s chorus was drafted to sing and dance. We practiced twice, sweetly singing o’er the plain — we already knew the words to the holiday songs, so how much practice could we need?
I, for one, needed a lot more. When the curtain opened, all was calm, all was bright at the matinee performance, and six of us fluttered into our dance. One, two, three, fourfivesix — so far, so good; kind of a grand right and left square dance move. Seven, eight, nine — hey, where did everybody go? I found myself alone at stage left dancing to the beat of a different drummer on the second verse while the rest of the troupe coordinated a circle dance center stage.
I sidled to the hole in their circle. The dancers grinned at me. The audience grinned at me. One, two, three, fourfivesix. OK. I remember now. Seven, eight, nine — uh-oh. Again, I was off in stage-left-land while the others leaped a lovely hop-skip to the chorus. No one was persuaded that it was the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, with steps blocked specially for my dancing talents, so I stumbled back to the vacancy in the hop-skip line. My friends rolled their eyes at me. The audience laughed and shouted with glee.
Predictably, when the second verse came upon a midnight clear, I promptly forgot the steps to that, too, and got off on the wrong foot and turned the wrong way and might as well have told knock-knock jokes: Pa-RumPa-PumPum. I was sent off to practice for the evening show.
I would rather have walked the chestnuts roasting on an open fire than across that stage that night.
Having gone astray, I would have welcomed a swift bout of dismay, or the proverbial broken leg, and thrown cares away, but instead remained perfectly OK. In our barracks room, my roommate reviewed the choreography with me. We drummed and piped and leaped and danced until my improvising feet had the figgy pudding squelched out of them.
The length of a dancer’s stride begets the bewitch of the crowd.
So I jettisoned my better judgment and sucked in a chestnutful of humility and arched through a joyful and triumphant performance. The crowd went wild and the harmony of the Christmas cheers was restored.