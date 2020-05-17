In the spring, Chapel Hill blooms. Flowers by the old well, trees on the quad, new friendships. Campus swells with hopeful young people learning about the school, waiting for their shot to apply. Students start to hear back from summer internships, and full time jobs. March always brings basketball and the NCAA tournament (we won’t talk about this last season). From the buildings to the people alike, there’s a feeling of being alive that I haven’t experienced in any other place.
Spring is also the time when Carolina sends its seniors off into the world, whether they are ready or not. I for one, was not ready. I don’t think I ever would have been ready, but the cancellations, hiring freezes, and impending economic downturn of 2020 has me terrified of what’s to come. Stuck in a limbo of when my lease ends in my favorite place on earth, and the rest of my life, I have had a lot of time to reflect.
These have been, without a doubt, the best 3.75 years I could have asked for. Like James Taylor says, “There ain’t no doubt in no one’s mind, that love’s the finest thing around.” And boy, did I find love in Carolina. I have been surrounded by light throughout the dark. Even when my love for this place has wavered (Silent Sam, the BOG, neo-liberal politics abound), the love that has been showered down on me from friends, colleagues and professors never did.
I have also had a lot of time to think about the future. Grad school seems to be a reasonable escape from the recession, but it is something I wasn’t even considering until recently. The job searching process is at best frustrating and, more realistically, at its worst, dehumanizing. I have a statistics degree. This wasn’t supposed to be me. I had dreams of moving out and up and away, so to be quite literally stuck in place is taking its toll. I’m grateful at least, that I am stuck in Chapel Hill. I am grateful I have gotten to visit the campus while she’s resting. I’m glad I’ve gotten to go on runs past my old haunts. I’m glad my graduating class is making jokes, making the best of losing out on all those traditions that were supposed to help us leave this place that’s become home.
I’ll never get to go to another sunset serenade as a student. I’ll miss my senior bar crawl; I’ll never make a birdie at He’s Not or Goodfellows, or Linda’s. I’ll miss signing a brick in the bell tower. I’ll miss my last chance to compete with my quidditch teammates as a captain and a senior. I won’t streak at Davis. I’ll never sit on the quad with my friends, who are right there, a text away from meeting me, our houses five minutes apart. I don’t get to graduate, at least in proper fashion. There’s so much more I could list. And it’s heartbreaking.
So, for now, I’ll go to Carolina in my mind. I’ll see the sunshine, I’ll feel the moonshine, I’ll know the friends of mine. And I’ll look forward to the days when I can sit on the quad, on a beautiful day in April, surrounded by the friends that have become family, while Carolina in My Mind plays on someone’s speaker. It’s a dream, and I’m happy to have lived it.
Madison Burns graduated from UNC-CH with degrees in statistics and political science and a minor in women’s and gender studies. She is a 2016 graduate of D.H. Conley High School.