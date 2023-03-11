My husband, Peter, is learning Spanish his own way.

I do Duolingo online. It is free. It is easy to do. The whole thing is designed like a game, and dancing animated creatures hop up and down and celebrate every time I get five answers in a row correct. This shouldn’t matter to me — yet I find it deeply satisfying. Peter doesn’t do any of this.

Carrie Classon’s column, The Postscript, is distributed weekly by Andrews McMeel.