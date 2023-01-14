classonphoto.jpg

This dog was perfectly decked out and, I suspect, she had an idea of exactly how adorable she was.

 Contributed photo/Carrie Classon

“Aren’t you the cutest dog?” I asked the chubby brindle pit bull mix walking down the sidewalk.

Objectively, she was not the cutest dog, I suppose. But there is no such thing as an ugly dog, as we all know. She was wearing a brand-new jacket with colorful pockets and a hood and, to top it off, had matching booties. She looked a little self-conscious — as we all are when we get dressed up for the first time in a while — and I thought she could use a little reassurance.