Newcomer art

Newcomers like Rosalie don’t fear trying something new, like painting.

 Bobby Burns/Staff Writer

My husband, Peter, and I feel like social butterflies.

We certainly are not. But it feels as if we are because we are staying in a new city and finding it is easier to make new friends than any time since we were children.

Carrie Classon’s column, The Postscript, is distributed weekly by Andrews McMeel. Her memoir is called “Blue Yarn.” Learn more at CarrieClasson.com.