Veronica

Veronica’s fruit stand always has the best little bananas and the ugliest papayas.

 Carrie Classon

The fruit lady has my number.

One of the things I like in Mexico — and other countries we have visited in the past — is buying fruits and vegetables from a stand, run by a family. I love wandering through the market, looking at all the unfamiliar things and asking questions.

