It's easy to identify Stubby since he lost half his tail in some unknown but unquestionably tragic accident.

 Contributed photo/Carrie Classon

My mother has a pet squirrel named Stubby.

He is not, technically, her pet, as he lives outdoors as a wild squirrel. But he spends much of his time sitting on the railing, watching my mother, and my mother spends much of her time sprinkling seeds outside for Stubby, so you cannot deny they have a relationship.