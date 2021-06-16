Parents and grandparents, please, when it is your children’s turn, have them vaccinated for COVID 19. Experts tell us that “long COVID” may have many long-lasting side effects for even those who had a mild case. Protect your children and yourselves. Eat healthily. Be active. Wear your masks when in crowded places. And when it’s your turn, be vaccinated. So many children and adults around the world wish they had our opportunities.
Dear Readers: In my column tradition of visiting with new chancellors, medical school deans and hospital leadership dictates, I asked Philip Rogers to speak with me about his views on nutrition and physical fitness. This time I invited Holly Batt, an ECU dietetic student to join the conversation. We broke the ice by asking Chancellor Rogers about his favorite food.
In the first line of his answer, he proved himself a true Greenville native by refusing to name a preferred barbecue joint. I laughed as my first speaking engagement in Greenville in 1983 was with the Evening Rotary Club and I think I spent more time crafting that talk about barbecue than any talk I have given since. The chancellor surprised us by relating that his favorite dish is also a family favorite of Holly’s: salmon, asparagus and sweet potato. He emphasized the monumental feat of raising small children who will “eat an entire fillet of salmon.”
We directed the conversation toward health by asking how he integrates a healthy lifestyle into his daily activities. The chancellor discussed the evolution of his physical activity from his first time at ECU as a young man playing tennis three times a week through the challenges of maintaining that intensity as he entered fatherhood and put a priority on family. He brought light to the conversation by speaking of a physical activity rejuvenation he experienced during the pandemic. He found this rejuvenation by redefining his workday to accommodate “walking conference calls” during his afternoon. This allowed him to walk miles while accomplishing necessary work and redefine his health at a time many found theirs in decline.
The chancellor said he has stepped into this position with an open mind, ears and eyes as he moves to improve many aspects of ECU’s infrastructure and hear the voices of his student body and others through his listening tour, referred to as Pirate Perspectives. For the rest of this column, Holly will report our discussion of the chancellor’s plans to further overall student and community wellness. The conversation was focused on a more ECU-centric topic: How would he implement greater wellness practices for ECU students. It became immediately clear Rogers’ time working at the American Council on Education furthering student success would guide his approach in, not only mental wellbeing but physical as well.
He noted that major colleges and universities across the country are focused on mental health and taking a “comprehensive transformation of campus.” We further asked the chancellor if he has his eye on encompassing nutrition and physical activity into the umbrella of “well-being” for ECU students, given that roughly more than one in three college students is overweight or obese. He had read the pertinent sections of North Carolina’s Plan to Address Overweight and Obesity (www.eatsmartmovemorenc.com). He confirmed weight management is on his “radar” of topics and issues to address at the university.
Wellbeing, nutrition and physical activity are all important and inextricably intertwined, he said. He spoke of being a good steward for physical wellness with a joint measure of mental wellness practices to strengthen the mind, body and spirit. Rogers believes in feeding the mind; behind his desk sat his current read on mental innovation. He believes the body must be nourished through a balanced diet and active lifestyle. He believes the spirit can be fed through many avenues of faith or nurturing.
His personal beliefs regarding wellness align closely with policies that could change the overall nature of nutrition and physical activity culture at ECU. Chancellor Rogers believes change must start with leadership, more specifically equity-minded leadership. There must be policies and procedures that impact a culture for any change to occur. Effective change cannot exclusively rely on the populous. High-impact practices must be sought to achieve a comprehensive transformation that could include a shift in the nutrition and physical activity practices currently at ECU.
In his listening tour he wants to hear his constituents’ voices, needs, and ideas to improve ECU offerings to its student body, faculty, staff and its regional counterparts. While he is the leader of this process, Rogers sees himself as a partner in creating a new path for East Carolina University. He plans to support the growth of ECU by foraging a path influenced by and for its people. Chancellor Rogers came to our call with a bright smile and the promise of authenticity; he delivered.
And, oh by the way, Friday is often pizza night at his home.