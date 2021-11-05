Being a former publisher of Marvel Comics, I’m usually expected to comment on each new Marvel superhero epic. Hard to do, with the volume that Marvel Studios cranks out. “Eternals” marks the 26th offering in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
But I wanted to review “Eternals” because these characters were created back in 1976 by Jack “The King” Kirby. They were a follow-on (of sorts) to his masterful “New Gods” saga at DC.
For those of you living in a cave, Jacob Kurtzberg (Jack Kirby) is considered by many as the greatest comic book artist who ever lived. He and my old friend Joe Simon created Captain America.
Opening this week in theaters and on Disney +, “Eternals” is a favorite of Ancient Aliens followers — an immortal alien race created by the Celestials (mysterious ancient gods), humanoids who have secretly lived on Earth for more than 7,000 years.
The plot is pretty black-and-white (although the movie is, of course in color), the classic superhero good vs. evil story. Typically, the Eternals team is squaring off against — wait for it — the Deviants.
The main Eternals are Sersi (who can manipulate inanimate matter), Ikaris (who can fly and project cosmic energy beams from his eyes), Kingo (who can project cosmic energy projectiles from his hands), Sprite (who can project life-like illusions), Phastos (a weapons and technology inventor), Makkari (who possesses the power of speed), Druig (who can manipulate the minds of others), Thena (who can form any weapon out of cosmic energy), Gilgamesh (who is very strong) and Ajak (who has the ability to heal).
One of the subplots is a romance between Sersi and Ikaris, an attraction that has been simmering over the centuries. We did mention they are (as the name Eternals implies) immortal, didn’t we?
“Eternals” has a stellar cast. Among the more recognizable names are Gemma Chan (“Crazy Rich Asians”), Richard Madden (“Game of Thrones”), Kit Harrington (“Game of Thrones”), Kumail Ali Nanjiani (“The Big Sick”), Salma Hayek (“Beatriz at Dinner”) and Angelina Jolie. (“Maleficent”). Oh yes, even Harry Styles (lead singer of One Direction) pops up in post-credit scene for the movie.
Helming the Marvel blockbuster is Chinese-born filmmaker Chloé Zhao (nee Zhao Ting), who won an Academy Award for “Nomadland” last year.
Zhao wanted to bring her own take to the MCU, a melting pot of influences that range from Jack Kirby’s original work to her own love of sci-films and manga. She described her goal as “a marriage of East and West.”
Unfortunately she got a bit of a mishmash, stunning visuals and strong performances amid structural flaws and trying to cram too many story lines in an already-long two hour and 37 minute movie.
As a result, Rotten Tomatoes gives is a rating of 60%, the lowest rating of any Marvel film on the site.
Don’t feel bad, Chloé. Jack Kirby’s “New Gods” was canceled at DC without finishing the story arc. “Eternals” was his second chance to get the concept right at Marvel.
Maybe you will get a second chance to carry the mythos forward in the MCU.