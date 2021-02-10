Please, continue to wear your mask, stay 6 feet apart, wash your hands, eat healthily and be physically active after you have your shot. Be generous in giving healthy food to a local food pantry, many in our community are without the healthy food they need.

Professor emeritus Kathy Kolasa, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Ph.D., is an affiliate professor in the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. Contact her at kolasaka@ecu.edu.