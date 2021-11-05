Eastern North Carolina is no stranger to hurricanes and high-wind events that bring down trees and power lines.
Climate change predictions of a continuing rise in sea surface temperatures over the coming decades could lead to stronger hurricanes with higher wind speeds and thus a greater likelihood that trees will be knocked down during these storms possibly damaging adjacent structures.
Fall is the ideal time to plant trees as their roots keep growing. But since the trees don’t leaf out or flower, their roots can become well established before the spring growing season allowing them to form a strong anchor to face future storms.
To plant the right tree in the right place, you need to know your soil type and what you want the tree to provide: shade, color, improved air quality, aesthetics, food and habitat for wildlife or all of the above. With predictions of stronger wind events in the future, be sure to add wind-resistance to this list.
According to an article in Sea Grant North Carolina Coastwatch, summer 2019, trees can provide a protective boundary around houses by minimizing the open space through which the wind enters.
Groups of same-size trees are relatively more wind resistant compared to lone trees, providing the first barrier to the wind and thus better protection for nearby buildings.
The article recommends keeping your trees healthy through regular maintenance to increase their ability to survive a storm. This includes proper pruning techniques when needed and removing overly mature trees.
Pine trees and Bradford pears are notorious for being felled during hurricanes. Because pine trees are usually the tallest trees in the landscape, they have little protection from surrounding trees making them very susceptible to wind damage.
Bradford pears grow fast resulting in weak trunks and branches that can’t withstand hurricane-force winds.
Other low-resistant trees to avoid include pecan (Carya illinoinensis), tulip poplar (Liriodendron tulipifera), southern red oak (Quercus falcata), laurel oak (Quercus laurifolia) and water oak (Quercus nigra), according to studies conducted by the University of Florida IFAS Extension.
For inland areas, the study recommends Shumard oak (Quercus shumardii), river birch (Betula nigra), black gum (Nyssa sylvatica), and persimmon (Diospyros virginica). For coastal areas, it recommends live oak (Quercus virginiana).
Additional information about these studies and their recommendations are available at https://hort.ifas.ufl.edu/treesandhurricanes/.
Other tree suggestions can be found on the North Carolina Forest Service website at https://www.ncforestservice.gov/Urban/urban_recommendedstreettrees.htm.
Wind-resistance doesn’t guarantee that your trees won’t be blown over during a hurricane. However, the proper selection, siting, planting, and maintenance of wind-resistant trees gives them a much better chance of surviving storms and minimizing damage to both trees and structures.
Our Extension Master Gardener volunteers are on hand for assistance and advice for all things gardening. You can reach them via the Extension Master Gardener Infoline on Tuesdays and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at 902-1705. They are a treasure for insight and real-world advice in the world of horticulture.
Find your local center at www.ces.ncsu.edu/local-county-center.