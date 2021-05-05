Each year the month of May is recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month. During the next few weeks, Pitt Partners for Health will provide information that will help residents better understand mental wellness and illness.
Do you know how to recognize signs of mental illness? Do you know how to tell if someone has depression or anxiety? What about post-traumatic stress disorder, more commonly known as PTSD? Most people don’t.
Studies show that about 20-25 percent of the population experiences mental illness during their lives. That means 36,000 to 45,000 people in Pitt County may experience mental illness at some point.
Just as with any other disease, mental illness can be mild to severe, so not everyone needs to be hospitalized. Some people with anxiety disorder can learn to control their symptoms with a few therapy sessions. Others with severe depression may have to be hospitalized for psychiatric treatment.
So, we come back to the question, “Do you know how to recognize the signs of mental illness?” In addition, do you know how to help someone who is having difficulty with depression or PTSD? Do you know how to get professional help for someone?
If not, mental health first aid provides an opportunity to learn.
You’re probably familiar with first aid and CPR. Training teaches you how to recognize signs of physical distress. You also learn what to do to help that person until the situation is stable or until medical help is available.
Such training helps the layperson gain knowledge about medical emergencies and how to respond to them.
Mental health first aid follows the same principle. You gain knowledge about conditions, such as anxiety or depression. It also teaches you how to respond to someone who is having difficulties. You learn how to stabilize the person until the crisis is over. You find out about resources for professional help.
A mental health first aid class uses interactive training. Participants engage in activities, view videos, have discussions and practice what they have learned. Topics covered include depression and mood disorders, anxiety disorders, trauma, psychosis and substance-use disorders.
Participants learn how to apply a five-step action plan to assist individuals in a variety of situations. The action plan has an acronym called ALGEE to help you to remember what to do. “A” is for approach and assess for risk. “L” is for listen nonjudgmentally. “G” is for give support and information. “E” is for encourage professional help. And the second “E” is for encourage self-help and other support strategies.
ALGEE can be applied to any crisis situation. You learn how to assist someone through a panic attack. When someone is hallucinating, you learn how to respond to him/her. You learn how to engage with someone who may be suicidal. An important component of the course is the opportunity to practice intervention strategies, making it easier to apply the knowledge in a real-life situation.
Two types of classes are available. Adult mental health first aid focuses on helping adults with mental health issues, with the age range from early 20s through the elderly. Youth mental health first aid is for adults who have contact with youth ranging in age from about 12 through early the 20s. It is not training for children.
All those taking classes must be at least 18 years old. Classes are available to Pitt County residents at no cost.
There are four ways to find out when the classes are offered.
1. Go to the Pitt Partners for Health website: https://pittpartnersforhealth.org/
2. Check out Pitt Partners Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PittPartnersForHealth/
3. Email Sue Anne Pilgreen sfipps@vidanthealth.com or call her at 252-847-8668.
4. Email Keith Letchworth, co-chairman of Behavioral Health initiative with Pitt Partners for Health, at jkletchworth@gmail.com.
Pitt Partners for Health (PPH) is a community health improvement partnership with representatives from local churches, businesses, communities, the hospital, health department and other human service agencies. The partnership mission is to improve the population health of Pitt County through coalition building and partnership. PPH meets on the second Thursday of each month. For more information, contact Mary Hall mphall@vidanthhealth.com.