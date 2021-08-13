Strolling through your garden you may have noticed patches of moss in your landscape beds or lawn and wondered why that is. Keep reading to learn more from Extension Master Gardener volunteer Joanne Kollar.
Moss grows in shady areas of low fertility, compacted soils, high soil acidity, poor drainage, excessive thatch in lawns, or a combination of these factors.
It can be found not only in the landscape but on a variety of surfaces, including roofs, rocks and walls.
Mosses are green plants with a central axis from which the tiny leaves grow. Typically, they form a thick mass on the soil surface.
Because they lack true roots, some moss have rhizoids, root-like filaments that act as roots to absorb water. Other types absorb water from their leaves. Moss needs little, if any, soil in which to grow.
Moss reproduces by spores in a variety of environments that are very wet at some time of the year. While moss is not aggressive, it is considered opportunistic in that it grows in conditions favoring its growth as described above.
While moss doesn’t harm your lawn or garden, you may not like how it looks and want to remove it. Be aware that physical or chemical removal is a temporary solution unless the underlying conditions favoring moss growth are corrected.
In vegetable and flower beds, there is no chemical control that will not harm the other plants. In this case, use a hoe to scrape it off the soil surface and dispose of it in trash bags.
To prevent its return, correct the soil conditions that favored its growth. For that you may need to get a soil test.
Aerate (core) compacted soil and work in compost to improve the soil structure. You may also need to prune or remove some plants to let more sunlight in.
Adjust your downspouts so they don’t empty into the garden and water early in the morning to allow that area to dry.
You can rake your lawn to remove the moss. There are chemicals that can kill the moss but not the grass. However, a more environmentally friendly approach is to correct the problem by using cultural means.
A soil test will indicate lime and fertilization needs. Improve the drainage of the soil and avoid excess watering. Dethatch the lawn to improve aeration.
Since dense shade can cause sparse growth in lawns, plant shade-tolerant grasses or prune trees, shrubs, and excessive undergrowth to allow more light and air movement.
An alternative is to plant shade-loving ground covers in place of the grass. Or you can simply enjoy the moss as a low-maintenance ground cover that doesn’t have to be mowed, watered, or fertilized and stays green year-round.
Extension Master Gardener volunteers are on hand for assistance and advice for all things gardening. You can reach them via the Extension Master Gardener Infoline on Tuesdays and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at 902-1705. They are a treasure for insight and real-world advice in the world of horticulture.
