Q I am struggling to eat healthily on a budget. Do you have suggestions? CD, Winterville
A Alexander Trei, a third-year Brody medical student spent time working with Natalie Taft, registered dietitian nutritionist at the ECU Healthy Weight Clinic. Here is what Alex found.
Did you know it costs less than $2.50 per person per meal to eat healthy at home? With so many unhealthy food options available it can seem difficult to eat healthy on a budget, but I am here to tell you that is far from the truth. It is more than possible for individuals and families to not only eat a healthier diet but also save money in the process.
There are a few simple concepts and strategies you can practice every day to help improve your diet and save money, the first being cooking meals at home. Cooking meals at home is the single most important way to save money on food and eat healthier. When you cook at home you control what is in your meal, which means you can add a ton of different fruits and vegetables in your diet that are free of added sugars, sauces, butter and salt, which are typically added at restaurants.
In terms of cost, I recently read a medical article called “Yes We Can: Eating Healthy on a Limited Budget.” In the article, Karen Jetter, Ph.D., analyzed the cost of healthy foods from varying food markets. She found that it costs roughly $9.66 per meal to feed a family of four with healthy food items obtained from a grocery store that are cooked at home. If you were to break that down further that would be a cost of $2.41 per person, per meal.
Now when you are at the grocery store the next great question is “What should I buy?” My rule of thumb is that you want half of the items in your grocery cart to be either fruits and vegetables and the rest split between protein and grains. You can pick and choose what you like but the ultimate goal is to have a good variety in your diet with five servings of fruits and vegetables each day, with preferably more vegetables than fruits.
One huge strategy to save money on fruits and vegetables is to buy them whole. You should try not to buy fresh fruits or vegetables that are pre-prepared. The reason is because of the huge price mark-up that comes from processing the food. For example, from a simple search on Walmart’s website, I found the average price of 1 pound of whole red onion to be 49 cents while 1 pound of diced red onion is $4. That is a substantial increase in spending that could easily be save by preparing the food at home.
About protein, I find chicken and fish to be the least expensive and healthiest animal products, however, plant-based proteins can be a healthy alternative to animal protein that typically are a fraction of the cost. For example, one pound of black beans at Walmart costs roughly $1.30 while a pound of chicken can range from $4-$8. That again is a huge reduction in price and contributes toward a healthy diet.
Important items to avoid purchasing are sugary drinks and bottled water. According to data from ECU’s Pediatric Healthy Weight Clinic, patients report spending on average $425 per year per child on sugary beverages and bottled water. To eliminate this cost, drink water. You can get a pitcher that filters water for about $15. Add some flavoring if you prefer.
Some additional strategies to follow at home include having three meals a day without overindulging in second portions, especially at dinner. Rather than having a second portion, save it for tomorrow’s lunch, then you can get two meals out of one. And for hunger in between meals the best way to avoid expensive unhealthy snacking from sources such as vending machines is simply to plan healthy snacks throughout your day.
One of my favorite snacks is apple slices with peanut butter, which is nutritious and filling. Portion out nuts into small bags for an easy nutritious snack.
It is impossible to name all the things one can do to shop on a budget and maintain a healthy diet, but I hope some of these strategies and tips help you on your journey to a healthier lifestyle without burning a hole in your wallet.