Keeping planters looking good in the hot, humid southern summer with its occasional dry spells can be a real challenge.
One way to meet that challenge is to create planters filled with succulents, which are naturally drought tolerant. Joanne Kollar, extension master gardener volunteer, shares more information on how to make the most of these versatile plants.
Succulent describes any plant with a swollen leaf, stem, or root that holds water. In general, most succulents come from arid regions requiring them to store water in their fleshy leaves, stems, and roots to survive dry periods.
While succulents are easy to grow and relatively low maintenance, they do come from different plant families so it’s important to read the plant tag for the specific requirements of each one.
Lighting, watering
Succulents grow best in indirect light as the leaves burn easily. In particular, they should be sheltered from the hot afternoon sun. With too little sun they become leggy but too much sun can cause scorched leaves.
Overwatering can be a problem so they should only be watered when the soil is dry to the touch and leaves appear wrinkly. If the soil is pulling away from the sides of the pot, you have waited too long to water.
Good drainage in the planter is essential so select a planter in which the water drains freely. Standing water in the pot can cause your succulents to rot.
Cold tolerance
Succulents identified as Sedum and Sempervivum can tolerate winter cold in containers, but others, such as Echeverias, Aeoniums, Pachyphytums and Graptopetalums may need to be brought indoors for the winter. The plant label should provide information on the cold tolerance of a particular succulent.
If not, do some online research to determine whether your succulents need to move indoors for the winter. Remember that the eastern NC growing zone is zone 8 so a wider range of succulents can overwinter here.
You can purchase potting soil developed for cacti and succulents, or you can create a quick-draining blend by mixing 50 percent sand or perlite to 50 percent potting soil.
Planting
When first planting the succulents, give them a thorough watering allowing them to become dry to the touch before watering again. Succulents grow slowly so only fertilize once a month during the summer growing season by using a regular house plant fertilizer at half strength. No fertilizer is needed in the winter when they are dormant.
While diseases are rare in succulents, be alert for mealybugs, aphids, and scale insects, which can be removed with a swab of rubbing alcohol or a spray of Safer Soap.
Design choices
Succulents come in a wide range of colors, textures, shapes, and sizes offering endless design possibilities. One combination is shown in the accompanying photo with Creeping Jenny (Lysimachia nummularia ‘Aurea’), Needle Stonecrop (Sedum linear ‘Variegatum’) and Stonecrop (Sedum reflex ‘Blue Spruce’).
Let your imagination take over as you enjoy creating colorful low-maintenance summer planters with the unusual foliage and beautiful colors of succulents.
Our Extension Master Gardener Volunteers are on hand for assistance and advice for all things gardening! You can reach them via the Extension Master Gardener Infoline on Tuesdays and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at 902-1705. They are a treasure for insight and real-world advice in the world of horticulture.