First, I want to start off with a note of thanks to one of our Extension Master Gardener volunteers, Joanne Kollar. She has written a number of fantastic articles over the last year including the previously published one concerning “Wind Resistant Trees” as well as the article you are about to read.
I do my best to put in her credit line but sometimes forget. Joanne, along with all our other Extension Master Gardener volunteers, are incomparably talented individuals that I am very fortunate to work with. They make my job so much easier so I want to make sure they are credited for their work and know they are appreciated at every opportunity.
Now, as the temperatures drop, we spend more time indoors missing the natural beauty of the great outdoors. One way to remedy that is to bring plants into our homes.
Indoor plants have many benefits. They connect us with nature. They add color and beauty to indoor spaces, creating a warm, inviting and calming environment.
However, that’s not the only reason to grow plants inside. According to NASA, houseplants have been shown to improve indoor air quality by reducing pollution from formaldehyde, benzene and other harmful chemicals. Other research has shown less dust and mold in rooms with plants since leaves and other plant parts are natural filters.
Continue reading for more helpful information on how to bring the beauty indoors from Extension Master Gardener volunteer Joanne Kollar.
By following a few guidelines, you can enjoy the benefits of plants while successfully growing them indoors.
Start by choosing healthy houseplants. Before buying, check for well-formed leaves and buds and overall appearance. Avoid plants with brown, yellow or droopy leaves and stems. Make sure there are no visible insects on the plants.
Think about what kind of light and space you have for indoor plants. Read the plant tags for light requirements and mature plant size to help you select the right plant for your space.
Don’t overwater. More houseplants are killed by overwatering than underwatering. A simple test is to put your finger in the top inch or two of the soil to determine if it is dry.
Plants such as succulents and cacti rarely need water. If they appear wrinkled, that’s the time to water. Other houseplants’ water needs are determined by the temperature in your home, the type of plant and the type of pot. Plastic pots hold moisture longer than porous terra cotta pots.
Light intensity changes seasonally with the more intense summer sun encouraging peak plant growth. The rest of the year plants receive less light, reducing or stopping plant growth. At these times, plants need less water and fertilizer.
Use a balanced 10-10-10 houseplant fertilizer, carefully following package directions. Fertilizing encourages healthy growth and blooms.
Be on the lookout for pests such as mealybugs, scale insects and spider mites that can invade your plants. Check periodically for insects, holes in leaves, and sticky excretions on the leaves from the pests. Isolate any plant with these conditions. If treating with insecticides, do it outdoors and not in enclosed spaces.
Indoor humidity levels are usually too low for most houseplants. There are several ways to increase humidity: placing a humidifier near the plants, closely grouping plants to create a moist microclimate, or filling a saucer with water just below a layer of pebbles placing the plant container so it doesn’t touch the water.
Some plants native to dry climates such as cacti, succulents and bromeliads prefer low humidity since their thick, fleshy, waxy or hairy leaves hold water.
To keep your plants looking good, use pruning shears to remove spent flowers and diseased or dead foliage and stems and to shape the plant if needed.
As your plants grow, check for roots coming out of the drainage hole or above the soil line indicating time to repot. However, go up one pot size each time.
Even if you don’t have a green thumb, following these guidelines will help you to create a beautiful indoor garden.
Extension Master Gardener Volunteers are on hand for assistance and advice for all things gardening. You can reach them via the Extension Master Gardener Infoline on Tuesdays and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at 902-1705.
N.C. Cooperative Extension is a strategic partnership of NC State Extension, The Cooperative Extension Program at N.C. A&T State University, USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA-NIFA), and local governments statewide.
Extension professionals in all 100 counties and with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians connect millions of North Carolinians with research-based information and technology from NC State and N.C. A&T. Educational programs specialize in agriculture, food and nutrition, 4-H youth development, community development and the environment.
Find your local center at www.ces.ncsu.edu/local-county-center.