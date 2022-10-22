walker

Herschel Walker

 The Associated press

“We’re not Really Interested in Character” is the title of a chapter in a 1987 book about the corruptive nature of political fundraising.

The recent attacks on the character of Georgia’s U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker reminded me of a chapter that appeared in “Honest Graft: Big Money and the American Political Process,” by Brooks Jackson.


D.G. Martin is a retired lawyer, politician and university administrator. He hosted UNC-TV’s “North Carolina Bookwatch” for 20 years.